Amazon Is Loaded with Back-to-School Deals Ahead of Labor Day, and Prices Start at Just $1.50

Though Labor Day itself isn't quite here yet, that hasn't stopped Amazon from dropping some incredible holiday weekend-level deals on back-to-school essentials.

The brand has marked down tons of categories you're likely itching to shop for back-to-school season. Whether you're prepping a college student heading to their new dorm or apartment, stocking a backpack with school supplies, or trying to get the house in order for the new school year, Amazon's deal hub is loaded with steep discounts on top products that'll make it all easier.

And to help make things even smoother, we've rounded up some of the best deals across a few key categories to get you started.

Amazon's Early Labor Day Off-to-College Deals:

For the college student stocking up on supplies, Amazon dropped deals on a classic quick-drying shower tote, perfect for shared bathrooms, and a huge laundry duffle bag they can lug to the laundry room — or back home on break. There are also major discounts on handy gadgets, like wireless earbuds and an Amazon Fire TV Stick that's discounted to just $30.

Amazon's Early Labor Day Electronics Deals:

If it's electronics that are in need of an upgrade, there are major markdowns on tablets, speakers, and even kid-friendly tech too — all with tons of five-star ratings from customers to back them up. This includes 40 percent off reviewer-loved JBL speakers, including the ultra-portable JBL Go 3, a great option for on-the-go college students.

Amazon's Early Labor Day Home Organization Deals:

Any family looking to get organized is also in luck, as they can snag deals on Stasher bags, drawer organizers, and laundry carts (just for starters). You can replace your old worn-out food storage with a massive 24-piece set of long-lasting glass containers that's marked down to under $40; one shopper attested the large set means they "can always find the right size."

Amazon's Early Labor Day School Supplies Deals:

And if you're just looking to get classic school supply shopping taken care of, Amazon makes it super quick and affordable, marking down everything from school lunch solutions to markers and pencils. A dry-erase calendar can help keep everyone's schedules straight, and steep discounts on Bic mechanical pencils will help you fill school bags at the start of the year.

These deals are hot now, and there's no telling how long they'll last, so add essentials to your cart and check out while you can. With shopper favorites for the whole family going for up to 80 percent off, there's no better time to prep for the school year ahead.

