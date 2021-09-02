Amazon Quietly Dropped Hundreds of Early Labor Day Sales — and Prices Start at $7
Hello savings! There are major markdowns and big Labor Day sales happening at tons of retailers this week.
Amazon's Labor Day sale began early this year with hundreds of deals across its home, kitchen, wellness, electronics, and fashion departments. Shoppers can save as much as 61 percent on popular brands like Apple, Bissell, Roomba, New Balance, and Sony, making it a great time to get back-to-school must-haves, fall clothes, and home upgrades on sale in time for the arrival of autumn.
Amazon's Early Labor Day Home Sales
- Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet, $17.90 (orig. $26.68)
- Crock-Pot Seven-Quart Slow Cooker, $29.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Bissell MultiClean Allergen Pet Slim Vacuum Cleaner, $159.99 (orig. $199.99)
- GermGuardian Sanitizer HEPA Air Purifier, $76.49 (orig. $84.99)
- Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator Cleaner, $20.97 (orig. $29.97)
- iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $229.99 (orig. $274)
- Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillow Set, $37.99 with coupon (orig. $39.99)
- Kizen Meat Thermometer, $12.74 with coupon (orig. $16.99)
- Trident Cotton Bathroom Towel Six-Piece Set, $27.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Mayfair Linen 800-Thread-Count Egyptian Cotton Sheet Set (Queen), $54.99 (orig. $69.99)
Amazon's Early Labor Day Health and Wellness Sales
- ABG Accessories Girls Face Mask Three-Pack, $8.46 (orig. $12.99)
- Case-Mate Reusable Adult Face Mask Three-Pack, $11.99 (orig. $24.99)
- iHealth No-Touch Digital Forehead Thermometer, $16.99 (orig. $19.99)
- Femometer Oral Digital Thermometer, $6.64 with coupon (orig. $9.99)
Amazon's Early Labor Day Fashion Sales
- Reebok Women's Classic Harman Run Sneaker, $55 (orig. $65)
- Ewedoos High-Waisted Workout Leggings, $15.22 (orig. $26.99)
- New Balance Women's FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker, $43.06 (orig. $64.95)
- Milumia Women's Button Up Maxi Dress, $33.99 (orig. $43.99)
- Akamc Women's Wirefree Sports Bra Three-Pack, $26.99 (orig. $69.99)
Amazon's Early Labor Day Electronic Sales
- Echo Dot (4th Generation), $34.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device, $39.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Apple AirPods Pro, $189.98 (orig. $249)
- Apple Macbook Air Laptop, $849.99 (orig. $999)
- Apple iPad Air, $499.99 (orig. $599)
- Sony Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, $98 (orig. $179)
Shoppers can score savings on all kinds of back-to-school essentials, like kids reusable face masks, Apple MacBook laptops, Sony headphones, and more. With the start of a new school year and many heading back to the office too, it's also an ideal time to invest in a time-saving kitchen gadget that will make meal prep easier. Enter: the Crock-Pot slow cooker with 9,000 five-star ratings. The handy countertop appliance is marked down to $30 right now.
Those looking to give their home an affordable refresh can snag discounted sheet sets, towel sets, and bed pillows — all of which have racked up perfect ratings and praise-filled reviews from thousands of shoppers. Cleaning tools and gadgets, like iRobot Roomba's top-rated 694 robot vacuum and Bissell's lightweight MultiClean pet vacuum, are also going for less.
Amazon's Labor Day savings event is set to wrap up when the holiday weekend ends, but popular items will likely sell out before then. Grab everything you want sooner rather than later — prices will go back up when the sale ends.
