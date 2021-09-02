Amazon Quietly Dropped Hundreds of Early Labor Day Sales — and Prices Start at $7

Shoppers can score savings on all kinds of back-to-school essentials, like kids reusable face masks, Apple MacBook laptops, Sony headphones, and more. With the start of a new school year and many heading back to the office too, it's also an ideal time to invest in a time-saving kitchen gadget that will make meal prep easier. Enter: the Crock-Pot slow cooker with 9,000 five-star ratings. The handy countertop appliance is marked down to $30 right now.