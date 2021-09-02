Shop

Amazon Quietly Dropped Hundreds of Early Labor Day Sales — and Prices Start at $7

Including Apple AirPods and Roomba vacuums
By Jessica Leigh Mattern
September 02, 2021 08:00 AM
Hello savings! There are major markdowns and big Labor Day sales happening at tons of retailers this week. 

Amazon's Labor Day sale began early this year with hundreds of deals across its home, kitchen, wellness, electronics, and fashion departments. Shoppers can save as much as 61 percent on popular brands like Apple, Bissell, Roomba, New Balance, and Sony, making it a great time to get back-to-school must-haves, fall clothes, and home upgrades on sale in time for the arrival of autumn. 

Amazon's Early Labor Day Home Sales

Amazon's Early Labor Day Health and Wellness Sales

Amazon's Early Labor Day Fashion Sales

Amazon's Early Labor Day Electronic Sales

Shoppers can score savings on all kinds of back-to-school essentials, like kids reusable face masks, Apple MacBook laptops, Sony headphones, and more. With the start of a new school year and many heading back to the office too, it's also an ideal time to invest in a time-saving kitchen gadget that will make meal prep easier. Enter: the Crock-Pot slow cooker with 9,000 five-star ratings. The handy countertop appliance is marked down to $30 right now. 

Those looking to give their home an affordable refresh can snag discounted sheet sets, towel sets, and bed pillows — all of which have racked up perfect ratings and praise-filled reviews from thousands of shoppers. Cleaning tools and gadgets, like iRobot Roomba's top-rated 694 robot vacuum and Bissell's lightweight MultiClean pet vacuum, are also going for less. 

Amazon's Labor Day savings event is set to wrap up when the holiday weekend ends, but popular items will likely sell out before then. Grab everything you want sooner rather than later — prices will go back up when the sale ends.  

