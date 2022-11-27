Target's Cyber Monday Sale Starts Now — and the 50 Best Deals Include Beats Headphones for Under $100

Target's Cyber Monday Sale Event started Sunday, November 27.

You can still save on popular brands that were available on Black Friday, like Beats, KitchenAid, Apple, and more.

This Cyber Monday sale is slated to end on Monday, November 28.

Don't be too hard on yourself if you missed out on Black Friday sales. There are still a ton of Cyber Monday deals to get your hands on, and Target has a massive product selection to help check off your holiday gift list.

Even better, there's no need to worry about figuring out what to get your friends and family: We already did the work and found kitchen appliances, electronics, home goods, kids' toys, and beauty products at Target's Cyber Monday sale that would make great gifts. And whether you're looking for presents under $500 or stocking stuffers under $10, there's something for every budget.

But these savings won't last forever, so get to shopping before things sell out. Keep reading to see the deals — you can save hundreds on major brands like Beats, KitchenAid, and Philips.

Early Cyber Monday Target Deals on Kitchen Appliances

Kitchen appliances are go-to holiday gifts, and we found big discounts on machines that are both functional and not too bad to look at. From KitchenAid, the iconic brand that always ends up on wedding registries (even for celebrities), you can get the Ultra Power Stand Mixer on sale for $300. It's offered in four different colors, so you can select the one that best fits your recipient's kitchen.

And if you're seeking lower prices on KitchenAid products, the brand collaborated with Hearth & Hand — Chip and Joanna Gaines' exclusive collection at Target — on this cordless hand mixer, and it's currently on sale for $80. There's also a KitchenAid x Hearth & Hand food processor that features three speeds to quickly chop, shred, slice, knead, and puree.

For the aspiring home barista, consider this Nespresso coffee bundle that comes with a frother and a set of 16 Nespresso capsules so that they can use their new gift right out of the box. And for iced coffee loyalists, Keurig's iced coffee maker is under $100 for Cyber Monday.

Tea lovers, we didn't forget about you! This Haden Heritage kettle is a charming stovetop addition.

Target's Early Cyber Monday Deals on Electronics

Deals on electronics always shine on Cyber Monday, and Target is delivering some of the most popular brands in this category this year. You can save on everything from audio accessories to smart televisions, and prices start at under $50.

For that friend who always misplaces their wallet or keys, the Tile Starter Pack is going to be their new favorite thing. These low-profile trackers easily attach to keychains and are slim enough to slip in a wallet or purse — and a two-pack is on sale for just $39. One shopper said Tile gave them "peace of mind" as someone who "commonly" loses their keys.

Or go big with headphones from Beats and Apple this Cyber Monday. Beats Solo3 wireless headphones are on sale for $100 (down from $200) and have up to 40 hours of listening time on a single charge. Meanwhile, you can save $50 on the newest Apple AirPods Pro, which comes with four different sizes of ear tips rather than three. And for someone who wants to fill a room with music, this minimalistic Vizio sound bar is on sale for $60.

If you're aiming to give the gold standard of Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales this holiday season — a flat-screen TV — this TCL 43-inch smart TV is marked down by $200. It allows users to customize their home screen to the apps and channels they love most.

We also found an HP laptop that's 42 percent off and now under $400. One shopper said it fits their needs "perfectly" and raved about the illuminated keyboard and anti-glare screen.

Target's Early Cyber Monday Deals on Home Goods

Target seems to have an answer to nearly all our home goods needs, from vacuum cleaners to plush bath towels and bedding, and when we saw the Cyber Monday sales in this category, we just had to share.

One of the best deals at Target is on the Dyson V8 Origin Vacuum, which is now on sale for under $100. According to one reviewer, this cordless stick vacuum "makes cleaning a breeze," and another remarked on how "lightweight" it is.

And if you want to be extra generous this holiday season, Target knocked $360 off this iRobot Roomba's original price of $850, so this super high-tech and hands-free vacuum system is now under $500.

Switching over to cozy stuff, this set of four pillows is on sale for $70. A shopper said the pillows are "plush" and "soft," and another reviewer shared that they reminded them of staying in a nice hotel. And a comfy heated throw with 10 warming levels would make a great gift. This one comes with two controllers, so users can share the blanket and separately adjust the heat on their side.

Target's Early Cyber Monday Deals on Kids Gifts

Shopping for kids can be challenging, but we managed to find foolproof gifts for any age. Starting out with the littlest ones (or rather, their parents), the highly sought-after DockATot is on sale starting at $176. A reviewer who left it a five-star rating said that they love it because it's "easy to clean and store" when not in use.

Disney products are up to 50 percent off, including gifts for Disney Princess fans. This deluxe suitcase set is equipped with an imaginary play tablet, headphones, passport, and flight care set. Or opt for the engaging Elsa's Ice Castle Lego set that shoppers are calling a "beautiful build" and "worth the money." For the Harry Potter fans, Lego's Wizard's Chess Set is now under $50.

Originally $150, this Amazon tablet for kids is now just $70. It has a sturdy case to help protect it when it's inevitably dropped, and it comes with a parent dashboard for content control. A shopper said this tablet is "absolutely perfect" for their toddlers and added that they love the parental control features. And for the ultimate gaming gift, the Xbox Seris S Console is $250 — and it comes with a $50 gift card when you buy it at Target's Cyber Monday sale.

Target's Early Cyber Monday Deals on Beauty

Last, but certainly not least, Target's beauty department is not to be missed on Cyber Monday. Save on Clinique's cleansing balm to gently remove makeup after your next holiday party, or tackle your gift list with Chi hair tools, including the shopper-loved rotating curler and flat iron that are both on sale today. Hundreds of praise-filled reviews have come in for the curler, and many appreciate that it's user-friendly. One even specified that it's a "time saver" they planned on purchasing for family members.

And give someone a healthy smile with this luxe Philips electric toothbrush that comes in three colors. This complete-care toothbrush comes with a travel case and USB charging stand.

Click over to Target to see all of its Cyber Monday deals and complete your shopping before the sale ends on November 28.

