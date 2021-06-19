Amazon Secretly Dropped 8,000+ Early Prime Day Deals, but These Are the Best 25 to Shop
Including a rare under-$200 deal on an iRobot Roomba
If you've been gearing up to shop Amazon's annual Prime Day sale on June 21 and 22, you may want to pull out that credit card a little early. The retailer has already kicked things off this weekend by launching hundreds of early bird deals on everything from AirPods and Amazon devices to big-ticket essentials like robot vacuums and furniture.
Believe it or not, you can expect to find even more deals this Prime Day than last year; Amazon will be offering over two million exclusive deals in every category on the site for 48 hours starting Monday. But if you want to beat the rush, we recommend adding these early deals to your cart now - some of these discounts might not even be available after this weekend. (And it would be a shame not to grab this $199 Roomba while you still can.)
In order to shop Amazon's Prime Day deals, don't forget that you need to be a Prime member. If you don't have a membership yet, don't fret - you can sign up for a free, 30-day trial here. Here are the 25 best early Prime Day deals you can take advantage of right now:
- Maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara, $4.98 (orig. $8.99)
- Eclat Organic Vitamin C Serum, $6.98 (orig. $8.98)
- Neutrogena Sensitive Skin Mineral Sunscreen, $6.99 (orig. $15.14)
- Amazon Smart Plug, $14.99 with Prime (orig. $24.99)
- Seasum High Waisted Butt Lifting Leggings, $19.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Levi's 710 Super Skinny Jeans, $23.80 (orig. $69.50)
- Meyeeka Cut Out One-Piece Swimsuit, $26.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Downcool Down Alternative Quilted Comforter, $28.04 with coupon (orig. $52.99)
- Echo Dot (3rd Gen), $34.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Levoit Small Air Purifier, $39.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer Brush, $42.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Sneaker, $46.97 (orig. $70)
- Aikoper Cooling Tower Fan, $69.99 (orig. $89.99)
- Toppin Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $94.99 with coupon (orig. $169.99)
- Insignia Smart TV, Fire TV Edition, $99.99 with Prime (orig. $169.99)
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired), $199 (orig. $159.99)
- Okp 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop, $138.99 with coupon (orig. $338.88)
- Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, $149.99 (orig. $199)
- Apple AirPods Pro, $197 (orig. $249)
- Apple Watch Series 3, GPS, $199 (orig. $229)
- iRobot Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum, $199 (orig. $249)
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II Noise-Cancelling Headphones, $249 (orig. $349)
- Novogratz Brittany Sofa Futon, $295.21 (orig. $428.99)
- Zinus Gel-Infused Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress, $396.42 (orig. $600)
- Apple AirPods Max, $499 (orig. $549.99)
One deal you definitely won't want to miss is this under-$200 iRobot Roomba - the brand's robot vacuum cleaners rarely go on sale for this low. The 614 model is loved by over 5,000 Amazon shoppers thanks to its powerful suction (customers say it's a must-have if you have pets) and how easy it is to use. One reviewer raved that they "have nothing but good things to say about it" and that it'll save you "countless hours of housework."
We also love this $99 cordless vacuum deal from Toppin, which has climbed to the top of Amazon's best-selling vacuums chart quickly since launching in March. Hundreds of shoppers say that it's lightweight and powerful, and even "just as good as, if not better" than a Dyson.
As an early Prime Day treat, Apple has put all of their AirPods on sale (yes, seriously) - including its newest AirPods Max, which are at their lowest price ever right now. Every single color is discounted, including green, pink, blue, silver, and gray. The over-the-ear headphones have won over hundreds of Amazon shoppers since their launch in December 2020 due to their "superb" noise-cancelling, "fantastic sound," comfortable fit, and overall "luxury feel."
Not to mention, you can save big on tons of beauty and fashion essentials too, like this $7 vitamin C serum with over 6,900 five-star reviews, Levi's popular skinny jeans, those viral butt-lifting leggings, and even Maybelline's best-selling Lash Sensational mascara for just $5. We'd definitely take advantage of the Revlon hot air brush markdown (it often sells out when it's on sale), and these memory foam Adidas sneakers that over 43,000 people are obsessed with.
We're not sure about you, but our shopping carts are already full. You can shop more of our favorite deals below, and check out the rest of Amazon's early Prime Day deals here. And one more thing: Don't forget to set your alarm for 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET on Monday, June 21, when the big sales event officially begins.
