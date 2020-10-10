Amazon Secretly Dropped a Bunch of Early Prime Day Deals — Here Are the Best 17 to Shop
Including AirPods, stick vacuums, and face masks
In case you haven’t marked your calendars yet, Amazon’s annual Prime Day is slated to kick off on Tuesday, October 13. The retailer’s huge two-day sale has been highly anticipated since it was postponed from mid-July this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now that it’s almost here, you can expect to find over 1 million exclusive deals (yes, you read that right) on products in every category on the site, including fashion, beauty, home, electronics, toys, pets, and more. The best part? You don’t have to wait until Tuesday, because Amazon has already dropped a slew of deals before the big day.
Here are 17 of the best early Amazon Prime Day deals you can shop right now:
- iPanda Disposable 3 Ply Face Masks, $7.77 (orig. $19.99)
- Safe+Mate x Case-Mate Cloth Face Masks, 3 Pack, $14.99 (orig. $24.99)
- Ewedoos Yoga Leggings with Pockets, $17.95 (orig. $24.95)
- Vera Bradley Cotton Face Mask with Filter Pocket, 3 Pack, $20.70 (orig. $24)
- Germ X Hand Sanitizer with Pump, 8 Oz, 12 Pack, $25.88 (orig. $35.88)
- Calvin Klein Cotton Stretch Logo Bikini Underwear, 5 Pack, $29.98 (orig. $49)
- Adidas Originals 3-Stripes Leggings, $28.46–$35.67 (orig. $40)
- YnM Weighted Blanket, 15 Lbs, $41.48 (orig. $79.90)
- Echo Show 5, $44.99 with Prime (orig. $89.99)
- Aposen Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $84.98 with coupon (orig. $139.99)
- Orfeld Cordless Vacuum, $94 with Prime (orig. $179.99)
- Moosoo Cordless Stick Vacuum, $99.98 with coupon (orig. $138.98)
- Toshiba Smart HD TV Fire TV Edition, 32 Inch, $119.99 with Prime (orig. $179.99)
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired), $129 (orig. $159.99)
- Goovi Robot Vacuum, $152.98 (orig. $269)
- Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, $159.99 (orig. $199)
- Apple AirPods Pro, $219 (orig. $249)
If you’ve never shopped Amazon’s Prime Day before, keep in mind that you need to have a Prime membership in order to shop the exclusive deals. The membership costs $12.99 a month, but you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here. (If you’re a student or have a valid EBT/Medicaid card, you may be eligible for a 50 percent discount.)
Some of the most impressive early deals you’ll find right now are on home and tech products, including all three generations of Apple’s AirPods and top rated vacuums from Moosoo and Goovi. You can currently save up to $40 on AirPods, but you’ll want to act fast — the popular earbuds tend to go out of stock when they’re discounted. (Especially the first gen, which are marked down to $129.)
Moreover, you can snag a stick vacuum for as little as $85. One of our favorites on sale is the Moosoo Cordless Stick Vacuum. The customer-loved vacuum is considered a budget alternative to a Dyson due to its sleek design and powerful suction.
Buy It! Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired), $129 (orig. $159.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Moosoo Cordless Stick Vacuum, $99.98 with coupon (orig. $138.98); amazon.com
Plus, you’ll find some great early discounts on safety essentials like face masks (this 50-pack of disposable ones is only $8!) and hand sanitizer. Amazon’s second best-selling cloth face masks from CaseMate are currently 40 percent off, which means you can score the three-pack for $15. Shoppers love that the masks have an elastic strap along the back, which helps alleviate pressure on the ears.
Buy It! Safe+Mate x Case-Mate Cloth Face Masks, 3 Pack, $14.99 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Germ X Hand Sanitizer with Pump, 8 Oz, 12 Pack, $25.88 (orig. $35.88); amazon.com
Here’s our pro tip: Make sure to bookmark Amazon’s Prime Day landing page, which will be updated with early deals as they come in. Plus, that’s where you'll want to check for deals during the event itself, which begins on October 13 at 12 a.m. PT and ends on Wednesday, October 14 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Whatever you’re eyeing, we recommend shopping it quick — not only are some of these early discounts bound to go out of stock, but they might not be on sale during Prime Day itself. Happy saving!