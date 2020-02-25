These $11 Silicone Ear Hooks Are the Only Thing That Stop My AirPods From Falling Out

AirPods are arguably one of the most coveted tech accessories of recent years, and for good reason: Wireless listening makes almost every task easier. I love that I’m able to ditch tangled cords that get in the way, so I can listen to music during my workouts and chat on the phone hands-free. However, there’s one time that even I, an AirPods enthusiast, find myself missing wired headphones: When one of the tiny earbuds gets a little too loose and falls from my ear without the bungee-like feature of a cord to stop it from smashing to the ground.

As it turns out, my ears are just weirdly shaped — enough so that my AirPods were never quite snug when I popped them in. They would stay in place, but it felt like one wrong turn would send them flying (not a risk I wanted to take with AirPods’ $170 price tag). I found myself reaching for my old wired earbuds when going for a run or doing dishes just to avoid a potential AirPod fatality, should one of the little guys slip from my earlobe onto the concrete or — worse — a sink full of soapy water.

Then, a friend told me about EarBuddyz. The mini silicone ear hooks attach to the top of your AirPods (or other earbuds) and fit into the middle fold of your ear, offering a secure fit that’s more on par with athletic earbuds. I decided to give them a try during my next workout, and let me tell you, my AirPods were not going anywhere. Even through sweaty jumping jacks,burpees, and other high-impact movements, the buds stayed in place. At first, I worried the hooks would become uncomfortable after a while, but I’ve since worn them for an entire workday and forgot I’ve had them in. In fact, I find the soft silicone covering of the EarBuddyz even more comfortable than the outer hard plastic of the AirPods themselves. 

Buy It! EarBuddyz Silicone Ear Hooks, $10.95; amazon.com

The best part: You can snag a pack of three pairs for just $11 on Amazon. Each pack comes with three different sizes so you can find your best fit, though I found that all three sizes worked for me, so I swap them out as they start to get dirty or worn. 

For less than a cup of coffee per pair, I think of Earbuddyz as worthwhile insurance for my AirPods. They offer me a little extra reassurance so I can use Apple’s trendy tech accessory to its full potential. Since I bought the silicone hooks, I’ve been using my AirPods twice as often as I used to since I’m not constantly worried about them slipping out of my ear — and that peace of mind is worth any price.

