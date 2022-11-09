Shoppers Love This 'Very Powerful' and Lightweight Dyson Stick Vacuum — and It's on Sale Right Now

If you're looking for a deep clean, but don't like the bulk and weight of an upright or canister vacuum, consider investing in a compact but effective stick vacuum cleaner.

Not only will you get rid of dust and allergens living in your home, but you'll prevent back pain and muscle discomfort from pushing around a heavier style, too. And the Dyson V8 Origin, a combination tool vacuum sold exclusively at Target, is now on sale for 35 percent off.

If you have a pet, or often find your own hair around the house, don't let a stick vacuum's smaller size fool you. The multi-surface cleaner works with Dyson's signature de-tangling Motorbar cleaner head, a brush bar that safely captures hair and moves it along with no clogged mess. Weighing in at just over 5.5 pounds, the device easily transforms from a stick to a handheld design with just one click. Use the handheld mode to maneuver tight spaces, clean stairs more easily, remove crumbs from cars, clean upholstery, or reach dusty ceilings and light fixtures.

Target

Buy It! Dyson V8 Origin, $279.99 (orig. $429.99); target.com

The bagless, cordless vacuum cleaner contains an advanced filtration system that removes pet hair and dander, dust, and dirt from floors — it captures 99.9 percent of particles — while simultaneously releasing cleaner air for easier breathing. It also offers a 40-minute battery life and can be charged on a wall-mounted dock, which also provides an easy storage option.

Emptying the vacuum is a simple one-step process, too: The Dyson V8 Origin offers single-action, no-touch emptying, which means no mess or flying dust over your trash can. Plus, it has a washable filter that lasts for the vacuum's lifetime without needing replacement.

Shoppers with and without pets have raved about the vacuum's "lightweight and powerful" properties, with one reviewer saying they can vacuum their apartment "without even using a full charge" and that "the suction is great." Another shopper shared that the "next level" vacuum is "very powerful even while on low setting." A third shopper, who said they need to clean a lot as they have two cats and a parrot, highlighted that the vacuum cleaner is "so quiet…but boy does it have power."

If you're looking for a vacuum that is easy to use and simply the "best vacuum in the history of vacuums," grab the Dyson V8 Origin while it's on sale for $280 at Target.

