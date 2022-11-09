Lifestyle Shoppers Love This 'Very Powerful' and Lightweight Dyson Stick Vacuum — and It's on Sale Right Now The Target-exclusive Dyson vacuum is under $300 before Black Friday By Lauren Fischer Lauren Fischer Website Lauren Fischer is the Partnerships Editor for Dotdash Meredith, where she writes about products and deals for InStyle, Travel + Leisure, People, Real Simple and more, with a focus on beauty, fashion, parenting and home. Prior to joining Dotdash Meredith, Lauren was an editor at BergenMama.com and a fashion editor for Woman's World Magazine. She also managed editorial for a number of websites sponsored by Fortune 500 companies across the categories of beauty, fashion, home, pets, and teens. Lauren loves testing out the latest innovations in beauty products and home. As a mom of three, she loves time-saving products across the board. Lauren received her BA in journalism from The George Washington University's School of Media and Public Affairs. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 9, 2022 07:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Target If you're looking for a deep clean, but don't like the bulk and weight of an upright or canister vacuum, consider investing in a compact but effective stick vacuum cleaner. Not only will you get rid of dust and allergens living in your home, but you'll prevent back pain and muscle discomfort from pushing around a heavier style, too. And the Dyson V8 Origin, a combination tool vacuum sold exclusively at Target, is now on sale for 35 percent off. If you have a pet, or often find your own hair around the house, don't let a stick vacuum's smaller size fool you. The multi-surface cleaner works with Dyson's signature de-tangling Motorbar cleaner head, a brush bar that safely captures hair and moves it along with no clogged mess. Weighing in at just over 5.5 pounds, the device easily transforms from a stick to a handheld design with just one click. Use the handheld mode to maneuver tight spaces, clean stairs more easily, remove crumbs from cars, clean upholstery, or reach dusty ceilings and light fixtures. Target Buy It! Dyson V8 Origin, $279.99 (orig. $429.99); target.com The bagless, cordless vacuum cleaner contains an advanced filtration system that removes pet hair and dander, dust, and dirt from floors — it captures 99.9 percent of particles — while simultaneously releasing cleaner air for easier breathing. It also offers a 40-minute battery life and can be charged on a wall-mounted dock, which also provides an easy storage option. Emptying the vacuum is a simple one-step process, too: The Dyson V8 Origin offers single-action, no-touch emptying, which means no mess or flying dust over your trash can. Plus, it has a washable filter that lasts for the vacuum's lifetime without needing replacement. Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Shoppers with and without pets have raved about the vacuum's "lightweight and powerful" properties, with one reviewer saying they can vacuum their apartment "without even using a full charge" and that "the suction is great." Another shopper shared that the "next level" vacuum is "very powerful even while on low setting." A third shopper, who said they need to clean a lot as they have two cats and a parrot, highlighted that the vacuum cleaner is "so quiet…but boy does it have power." If you're looking for a vacuum that is easy to use and simply the "best vacuum in the history of vacuums," grab the Dyson V8 Origin while it's on sale for $280 at Target. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Sarah Jessica Parker Dodged a Biker While Filming 'And Just Like That' in This Quintessential Fall Coat Amazon Just Added Tons of Under-$50 Deals Ahead of Black Friday — Up to 76% Off Shoppers Keep Buying This 'Incredibly Soft' Oversized Sweatshirt That Just Dropped at Amazon — and It's on Sale