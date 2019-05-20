Sale Alert! Dyson Vacuums, Fans, and Air Purifiers Are Majorly Marked Down at Amazon

Whether you’re a cleaning fiend like Monica Geller, a year-round allergy sufferer, or someone who simply appreciates a high-quality gadget, get excited because there are so many impressive Dyson deals on Amazon right now.

For a limited time, you can get up to 40 percent off some of Dyson’s most popular cordless cleaners, upright vacuums, cooling fans, and air purifiers. With Dyson vacuums on sale for a little as $233, these deals are some of the best savings you’ll find all year. What’s more, Prime members, or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial, can get everything on sale delivered with free, two-day shipping.

Make cleaning your home easier, ease your allergy woes, or stock your home with a powerful cooling fan in time for summer — there are so many reasons to splurge and get yourself (or someone else!) a new Dyson appliance. Ready to shop? Here are some of the best deals you can score right now.

Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Thought you couldn’t afford a top-of-the-line Dyson cleaner? Think again! You can snag this popular cordless vacuum, which has racked up over 1,000 five star reviews, for 41 percent off right now. Shoppers say “you will feel like a cleaning ninja” when you use it thanks to its light weight and versatile design.

Dyson Cool Air Multiplier Tower Fan

Ready your home for the hot days with this powerful, but safe and silent, cooling Dyson fan. The sleek machine, which you can adjust via its remote control, features 10 airflow settings to cool down any space. And since this fan doesn’t feature any blades, it’s safe to set up with babies, kids, and pets around.

Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Air Purifier Fan

This purifier, which is now $71 off, filters the air in your home while it works as a cooling fan in the summer and heater in the winter, making it an investment you’ll use year-round. Sync it to Dyson Link app on your phone to monitor the air quality inside and outside your home, and watch it adjust its settings in real time according to the pollutants and allergens it detects. Amazon shoppers claim it helped to improve their allergies, so it’s “worth every penny.”

Dyson Small Ball Floor Upright Vacuum Cleaner

This 30 percent off compact Dyson cleaner may be small (it weighs just over 12 pounds), but its suction is mighty and powerful, according to Amazon shoppers. Users love its sleek design and powerful suction, which the brand touts as the best on the market for its size. Use it like a traditional upright vacuum on hardwoods and carpets, or grab its long wand to suck up dust and debris all over your home.

Dyson Upright Vacuum Cleaner Ball Animal 2

If you want the most powerful suction available, Amazon shoppers say this is it. The Upright Animal 2 Dyson Vacuum is easy-to-use and powerful, plus, it’s currently $100 off. Shoppers love its smart cleaner head, which automatically adjusts when it detects hardwoods or carpets, and its turbine tool that’s designed to pick up pet hair from carpets and furniture.

