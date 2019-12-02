8 Dyson Cyber Monday Deals That Will Save You Hundreds — Including a Rare Deal on Its Cult-Favorite Hair Dryer

Image zoom Amazon

Black Friday may be over, but there are still incredible deals to score this Cyber Monday — especially when it comes to Dyson.

For one day only, shoppers can save hundreds on Dyson vacuum cleaners (both upright and stick), humidifiers, air purifiers, fans, and even its wildly popular Supersonic hair dryer, which rarely goes on sale. If Black Friday was any indication, these one-day Cyber Monday deals on Amazon will sell out fast, too!

Dyson Cyber Monday 2019 Deals on Amazon:

While a ton of Dyson vacuums are already sold out, shoppers (both Prime members and non-members) can save up to 40 percent on popular stick vacuums like the Dyson V7 and the latest V11 Animal, as well as on upright cleaners like the versatile Ball Animal 2, the lightweight Ball Multi Floor 2, and the new Ball Animal 2 Total Clean. Each one comes with impressive suction and cleaning power, a built-in HEPA filtration system, and versatile functions that works across all floor types, ensuring you can’t go wrong with any of the marked-down options.

Several Dyson fans, air purifiers, and humidifiers are on sale, too, including the Dyson Pure Cool Air Purifier and Fan for 25 percent off. Set this up in your home, and the quiet machine will work to clean your home’s air while it cools down any space. You’ll love the powerful fan in the summer and appreciate its hardworking filter year-round.

Shoppers can also get an amazing deal on Dyson’s insanely popular Supersonic hair dryer. This Cyber Monday, anyone who purchases the top-rated dryer will get a free $50 Amazon gift card. Considering how rare Dyson hair dryer sales are, this offer is sure to sell out fast.

No matter which Dyson deal catches your eye, be sure to add it to your cart and check out fast. These sales will be over before you know it!

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $254.99 with coupon (orig. $499.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $268 (orig. $399); amazon.com

Image zoom Walmart

Buy It! Dyson Pure Cool Air Purifier and Fan, $299.99 (orig. $399.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Courtesy Dyson

Buy It! Dyson AM10 Humidifier, $349.99 (orig. $499); amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Dyson Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $354.99 (orig. $399.99); amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer with free $50 Amazon Gift Card, $399.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Dyson Ball Animal 2 Total Clean Upright Vacuum, $424.99 with coupon (orig. $599); amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $448.99 (orig. $599.99); amazon.com