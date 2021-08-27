There's a Rare Sale on Dyson Vacuums and Hair Tools at Nordstrom Rack — and Shoppers Can Save Up to 50%

Those coveting Dyson's hair tools, which rarely go on sale, can snag the Corral straightener for 25 percent off and the Airwrap styler for 14 percent off. While both of these items are refurbished editions, they've been tested and vetted by the retailer to ensure quality and performance. The versatile styler comes with a series of add-ons to achieve different looks (barrels for curls, a round brush for waves, and a paddle brush for smooth locks), plus a hair dryer attachment, making it a four-in-one tool.