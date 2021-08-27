There's a Rare Sale on Dyson Vacuums and Hair Tools at Nordstrom Rack — and Shoppers Can Save Up to 50%
It's no secret that shoppers love Dyson's array of gadgets. Even A-listers like Jessica Alba and the Queen use them. But if the steep price points have discouraged you from investing in the brand's array of vacuums and hair tools, now's your chance to finally snag them for less.
Nordstrom Rack launched a rare sale event that features deals on popular Dyson products, like the V11 stick vacuum cleaner, Airwrap hair styler, and Corrale hair straightener. The markdowns are set to expire in just a few days, but these discounts, which will save you up to 50 percent, are likely to move fast and sell out before then.
Shop Nordstrom Rack's Dyson Sale
- Dyson V8 Cordless Stick Vacuum, $180.97 (orig. $329.99)
- Dyson V6 Animal Plus Stick Vacuum, $274.97 (orig. $549.99)
- Dyson V11 Animal Stick Vacuum, $399.97 (orig. $599.99)
- Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Stick Vacuum (Refurbished), $493.97 (orig. $599.99)
- Dyson Airwrap Volume and Shape Styler (Refurbished), $429.97 (orig. $499.99)
- Dyson Corrale Straightener (Refurbished), $374.97 (orig. $499.99)
Those coveting Dyson's hair tools, which rarely go on sale, can snag the Corral straightener for 25 percent off and the Airwrap styler for 14 percent off. While both of these items are refurbished editions, they've been tested and vetted by the retailer to ensure quality and performance. The versatile styler comes with a series of add-ons to achieve different looks (barrels for curls, a round brush for waves, and a paddle brush for smooth locks), plus a hair dryer attachment, making it a four-in-one tool.
Nordstrom Rack also marked down several vacuums, including a refurbished model of the powerful V11 complete cordless vacuum, which typically goes for $600. Dyson fans looking for a brand new cleaner can get the V6 Animal Plus and the V11 Animal for less. And those looking for the cheapest offer can snag the V8 cordless stick vacuum for just $181.
Several Dyson products have already sold out, which means it's likely that these markdowns will follow suit. Browse the complete assortment of Dyson deals at Nordstrom Rack now and grab your favorites before they're gone. Once this sale expires, the prices will go back up and you may have to wait until Black Friday (if then) to save again.
