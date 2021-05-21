Get the Body Brush That Leaves Amazon Shoppers' Skin Soft and Smooth for 40% Off with Our Exclusive Code
If you're prone to razor bumps or ingrown hairs, an exfoliating body brush could be the solution to your irritated skin woes. As part of the PEOPLE Shopping Event, you can score the top-rated Dylonic body brush for 40 percent off on Amazon today using the exclusive code 40PEOPLEDYLO at checkout.
The palm-sized body brush has super fine and flexible silicone bristles that remove dead skin and release trapped hairs, preventing itchy and uncomfortable ingrowns. You can use the brush on wet or dry skin, and it's especially helpful to use on your legs, underarms, or bikini area before and after hair removal to prevent those dreaded red bumps.
To use the exfoliating body brush, simply hold the ergonomic handle and move the bristles in small circular motions across your skin. When you're done scrubbing your skin, rinse the surface of the brush with soap and warm water, and it'll be good as new.
Buy It! Dylonic Exfoliating Body Brush, $7.17 with code 40PEOPLEDYLO (orig. $13.97); amazon.com
Not only do you get the body brush with your $8 purchase, you also get a complimentary silicone face scrubber and a pair of stainless steel pointed tweezers. You can use the tweezers to pluck stray hairs left behind after your hair removal process and the silicone scrubber to gently exfoliate your face.
"This is the only product that actually delivered on getting rid of an almost year-long battle with stubborn ingrown hairs on my bikini area," one reviewer wrote. "I used to [use] sugar, and then when the pandemic hit, I stopped and had to go back to shaving, and I started getting crazy ingrown hairs. This little thing finally saved me! I use it every time I shower, even when I'm not shaving, but especially right before and right after I shave, and I haven't had a new one since."
"My ingrown hairs were stubborn, and I was over them," a second shopper wrote. "The silicone brush is gentle on the skin but really gets the old, dead skin off, leaving me with soft and smooth skin. The best brush is the exfoliating brush for my bikini area. No more ingrown hairs or razor bumps! The tweezers have pointed ends that really get each individual hair."
This exclusive deal will only last through 11:59 p.m. PT, so be sure to shop the Dylonic exfoliating body brush for 40 percent off on Amazon using the code 40PEOPLEDYLO at checkout before time runs out.
- Get the Body Brush That Leaves Amazon Shoppers' Skin Soft and Smooth for 40% Off with Our Exclusive Code
- This Instagram-Viral Pan Replaces 8 Different Cooking Tools — and It's on Sale for PEOPLE Readers
- We Scored a Secret Deal on This Ultra-Popular Steam Mop That Keeps Floors Fresh and Germ-Free
- The New Apple TV 4K Is Here — and People Can’t Stop Talking About This One Detail