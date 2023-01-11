The Genius Laptop Screen Extender That's All Over My TikTok Feed Is on Sale at Amazon Right Now

It allows any laptop to have a dual monitor

Published on January 11, 2023 05:00 PM

Portable Monitor for Laptops
Photo: Amazon

If you're like me and work remotely using a laptop, then you've probably wished you had a dual monitor at one point or another. Luckily, my TikTok for You page led me to a gadget that allows users to have the convenience of two screens while lounging on the couch.

The Duex Plus Portable Monitor is a screen extender that magnetically attaches to the back of any laptop and lets you view two screens at once. As soon as I saw popular videos by @julianna_claire and @chloejadetravels showcasing its benefits, I immediately took to Amazon where I discovered that it's currently $80 off. It offers a "plug-n-play" experience, which means all you have to do is connect the USB-C or USB-A cable (both are included in the package) to each device and it'll transport your display to both screens.

The best part is that it's super versatile since it can be used on the left or right side of your laptop as well as the back for presentation mode. Plus, it comes with a kickstand so it can also be used as a standalone monitor vertically or horizontally.

Portable Monitor for Laptops
Amazon

Buy It! Duex Plus Portable Monitor for Laptops, $249.99 (orig. $329.99); amazon.com

The self-proclaimed digital nomad and traveler on TikTok, @chloejadetravels, said this portable monitor is the "best tool for remote workers" and added that it allows them to watch Netflix while they work and helps them create a larger workspace.

Amazon shoppers have also voiced their delight for the product, with one reviewer calling it a "game-changer" and said that it has "proven to be very effective in completing tasks in a timely manner" while working from home. Another person claimed that they've used this screen extender for over a year and said it's "one of the best in the market."

If you're thinking about adding the Duex Plus Portable Monitor to your cart, we suggest doing so before the sale ends. Not to mention, TikTok gadgets are known to sell out at Amazon after videos gain popularity.

