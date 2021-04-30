There Are Less Than 72 Hours to Get This Collapsible Trunk Organizer with 24,000 Perfect Reviews on Sale
An organized trunk is a happy trunk (or makes for a happy driver, anyway). Chances are you've experienced things moving around your car while driving, causing loose items to disappear under seats and down cracks. That's why thousands of Amazon shoppers rely on this game-changing trunk organizer.
Made from a durable and waterproof material, it features adjustable, spacious interior compartments and a mix of mesh and flap exterior pockets that make organizing a breeze. Unlike most car organizers, every panel of this Amazon best-seller is reinforced with stiff base plates to keep it sturdy and upright. The Drive Auto Products organizer has a collapsible design that lets you change the size to fit your needs. And when not in use, it can be folded up and stowed away. Plus, it has reinforced handles that make it easy to carry from your vehicle to your home.
But the feature that makes it truly stand out from the rest is its rubberized steel-tip hooks. They can be used to anchor down the organizer, which means it won't slide around while you're driving — one the many reasons over 24,000 reviewers have given it a perfect rating.
"I love this storage space for my SUV," one customer wrote. "It's very sturdy and keeps my groceries from falling over or from being squished! I highly recommend this product and the company!"
It's also earned five-star ratings from people who use their cars for work, like Uber drivers, travel therapists, and sales representatives.
"This is absolutely perfect for my needs," another review wrote. "I'm a home health therapist, and take my therapy equipment from house to house multiple times a day. I love the extra pockets on the outside for organizing, and the tethers that keep it from sliding around in my trunk. I wish I found this years ago!"
Aside from the car, one shopper even uses its organizational functions in their house: "We use this for couch storage for our sons books, wipes, diapers, burp clothes and all kinds of other crap babies need. It's nice and big and holds a ton of everything!"
For a limited time, PEOPLE readers can score the Drive Auto Products trunk organizer for just $20 by entering the promo code PEOPLE20PCT at checkout. It normally goes for up to $30 depending on the color selected; it's available in black, gray, and beige.
In case you're still not convinced you need this $20 Amazon find, just ready this happy shopper's review: "I am AMAZED at how well it made my trunk look so organized and tidy. Within 10 minutes, I was able to organize my trunk and now I have plenty of room for anything that should go in there. It's like getting a brand new car. If you don't have this....GET IT! You won't be disappointed!"
Keep scrolling to shop the top-rated Drive Auto Products car organizer to get tidy up your trunk.
