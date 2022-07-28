Drew Barrymore's Comfy and Chic Travel Essentials Include Shoes That Shoppers Say Are Like 'Walking on Pillows'
Many celebrities have to master the art of traveling efficiently, so they're the perfect source of inspiration for simplifying your own traveling routine. Drew Barrymore is one such star and luckily we know exactly what she takes on trips.
Recently, Barrymore shared a post on Instagram detailing the exact products she packs and the list is good. Her picks make traveling infinitely more comfortable — and as an added bonus, way more stylish.
Keep reading to see our favorites, starting at $10.
Drew Barrymore's Travel Essentials for Under $100
- Starface Hydro-Stars Acne Spot Treatment, $14.99; starface.world
- Youth to the People Travel Superfood Cleanser, $12; youthtothepeople.com
- Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $24; amazon.com
- Weleda Skin Food Body Cream, $18.50; amazon.com
- Patchology on the Fly Multi-Masking Skincare Kit, $10; ulta.com
- Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Eyemask, $26.10 (orig. $29); brooklinen.com
- Ban.Do Getaway Travel Pillow, $26.95; bando.com
- Madewell The Canvas Transport Carryall Tote Bag, $88; madewell.com
- Teva Original Universal Sandal, $41.25–$55 (orig. $55); nordstrom.com
- Adidas Nizza Platform Sneakers, $75; nordstrom.com
- Kitsch Ultimate Travel Set, $15.99, amazon.com
One item that's always worth making space in your luggage for is an ultra-comfy neck pillow. Barrymore's pick is a plush, colorful cushion with a removable case, hailing from Ban.Do. She's also a fan of the Brooklinen Silk Eye Mask, which shuts out the light sources going on around you. As fabric goes, silk is cooling and won't cause unnecessary irritation or friction, even after hours of use.
Buy It! Ban.Do Getaway Travel Pillow, $26.95; bando.com and amazon.com
Buy It! Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Eye Mask, $26.10 (orig. $29); brooklinen.com
It's no secret that traveling doesn't do wonders for your skin. Whether it's the moisture-zapping plane cabin air or a long camping trip with fewer showers, Barrymore has solutions to keep skin woes at bay. For any pimples that make an appearance, she leans on Starface's convenient sticker patches to shrink acne, reduce inflammation, and absorb excess fluid. To help rinse away a long day, the Youth to the People Superfood Cleanser has also earned a spot in her bag. Its gentle but powerful formula is what one reviewer calls their "favorite for life," noting they won't "go anywhere without it!"
Though stars often swear by luxury products with hefty price tags, Weleda is one brilliant exception. The under-$20 body lotion is arguably just as nourishing as its high-end counterparts and is exactly what skin needs after long hours of sitting on a plane. (This writer can also vouch for the power of Weleda's body cream — it's the only one that's made the cut on my bathroom shelf for every season.)
Buy It! Starface Hydro-Stars, $14.99; starface.world
Buy It! Youth to the People Superfood Cleanser Travel Size, $12; youthtothepeople.com
Buy It! Weleda Skin Food Body Cream, $18.50; amazon.com
To keep everything organized, Barrymore swears by the Madewell Transport Carryall Tote. Like many of the brand's bags, the "perfect overnight bag" is made from high-quality fabrics and is superbly engineered with multiple straps, an interior pocket, and a button closure.
Paring down your wardrobe is no easy task either, so having shoes that double as stylish kicks with practical use is essential and something Barrymore has completely nailed down. The Teva Original Universal Sandals are a great option for destinations that err on the warmer side, and the Adidas Nizza Platform Sneakers are an all-around chic pick that has earned hundreds of five-star ratings from shoppers who say they feel like "walking on pillows."
Though they may be small, these products have earned a coveted spot in Barrymore's travel bag. Shop more of her picks below — all for less than $100.
Buy It! Madewell The Canvas Transport Carryall Tote Bag, $88; madewell.com
Buy It! Teva Original Universal Sandals, $41.25–$55 (orig. $55); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Adidas Nizza Platform Sneakers, $65–$75; nordstrom.com and amazon.com
Buy It! Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $24; amazon.com
Buy It! Patchology on the Fly Multi-Masking Skincare Kit, $10; ulta.com
Buy It! Kitsch Ultimate Travel Set, $15.99; amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- The Steam Mop That Takes 'Dirt and Grime Right Off' Floors Is 44% Off at Amazon Today
- Drew Barrymore's Comfy and Chic Travel Essentials Include Shoes That Shoppers Say Are Like 'Walking on Pillows'
- Amazon Shoppers Say This Freezable Lunch Bag Is 'Perfect for the Beach,' and It's Only $16 Right Now
- Amazon Shoppers Say This Cordless Vacuum Has 'Outstanding Battery Power,' and It's Currently 78% Off