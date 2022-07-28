Drew Barrymore's Comfy and Chic Travel Essentials Include Shoes That Shoppers Say Are Like 'Walking on Pillows'

It's no secret that traveling doesn't do wonders for your skin. Whether it's the moisture-zapping plane cabin air or a long camping trip with fewer showers, Barrymore has solutions to keep skin woes at bay. For any pimples that make an appearance, she leans on Starface's convenient sticker patches to shrink acne, reduce inflammation, and absorb excess fluid. To help rinse away a long day, the Youth to the People Superfood Cleanser has also earned a spot in her bag. Its gentle but powerful formula is what one reviewer calls their "favorite for life," noting they won't "go anywhere without it!"