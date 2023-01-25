Drew Barrymore's Latest Read Has Over 1 Million Five-Star Ratings on Goodreads, and It's Up to 45% Off Today

Reading is a hobby that seems to have become increasingly popular in the last few years, and we aren't mad about it, especially since it helps us spend less time scrolling. If you're looking for your next read that isn't your typical romance, then Drew Barrymore has the pick for you.

The actress just posted a photo on Instagram of her cozying up in bed with the book, The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid, which just so happens to be on sale at both Amazon and Bookshop right now, starting at $10. This fictional book has a storyline that seems so real, one might think it's a biography about the main character, Evelyn Hugo, a former Hollywood movie icon who now lives a reclusive life. Even Reese Witherspoon, the founder of Reese's Book Club, praised the novel by commenting on Barrymore's post saying, "this book is 💯 ⭐️."

It has more than a million five-star ratings on Goodreads and was nominated for Best Historical Fiction in 2017 when the book was released.

If you're tired of predictable storylines that seem just like all the rest in the fiction books you've read recently, then you're in for a treat. It might take some time to get into, but once you know the main character's backstory, it's "a quick, engrossing read" from there, according to Amazon shoppers.

This LGBTQIA+-friendly "page-turner" that one reviewer called "highly entertaining" follows an amateur journalist as she interviews and uncovers the secret life Hugo lived all those years ago in her glory days. As she grows from being a little girl in the "Hell's Kitchen neighborhood" of New York City to starring in top-rated films of her time, everything she does has a purpose. The real kicker, though, is how she manages to make her way to the top, and who she falls in love with along the way.

The great thing about this book is it's an ideal read for the beach, snow days at home, and on a plane if you have an upcoming trip. After all, if Drew Barrymore and Reese Witherspoon are both fans, you know it's bound to be a good story.

