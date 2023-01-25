Lifestyle Drew Barrymore's Latest Read Has Over 1 Million Five-Star Ratings on Goodreads, and It's Up to 45% Off Today Reese Witherspoon also gave it her stamp of approval By Carly Kulzer Carly Kulzer Instagram Website Carly Kulzer has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2018 and is currently an Entertainment Ecommerce Writer for People. As an owner of two dogs and two cats, she started primarily writing pets content for People in 2021. She has reviewed more than 50 products, conducted interviews with professionals in the field, and has done extensive research to gather accurate information.Carly has written more than 40 pets articles for People. Her shoppable content has also been featured in InStyle, Real Simple, Food and Wine, Shape, Travel and Leisure, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, Cooking Light, Martha Stewart Living, My Recipes, and Parents. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 25, 2023 04:30 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Getty Images / Pamela Jew Reading is a hobby that seems to have become increasingly popular in the last few years, and we aren't mad about it, especially since it helps us spend less time scrolling. If you're looking for your next read that isn't your typical romance, then Drew Barrymore has the pick for you. The actress just posted a photo on Instagram of her cozying up in bed with the book, The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid, which just so happens to be on sale at both Amazon and Bookshop right now, starting at $10. This fictional book has a storyline that seems so real, one might think it's a biography about the main character, Evelyn Hugo, a former Hollywood movie icon who now lives a reclusive life. Even Reese Witherspoon, the founder of Reese's Book Club, praised the novel by commenting on Barrymore's post saying, "this book is 💯 ⭐️." It has more than a million five-star ratings on Goodreads and was nominated for Best Historical Fiction in 2017 when the book was released. Amazon Buy It! The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Paperback, $9.42 (orig. $17); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. If you're tired of predictable storylines that seem just like all the rest in the fiction books you've read recently, then you're in for a treat. It might take some time to get into, but once you know the main character's backstory, it's "a quick, engrossing read" from there, according to Amazon shoppers. This LGBTQIA+-friendly "page-turner" that one reviewer called "highly entertaining" follows an amateur journalist as she interviews and uncovers the secret life Hugo lived all those years ago in her glory days. As she grows from being a little girl in the "Hell's Kitchen neighborhood" of New York City to starring in top-rated films of her time, everything she does has a purpose. The real kicker, though, is how she manages to make her way to the top, and who she falls in love with along the way. The great thing about this book is it's an ideal read for the beach, snow days at home, and on a plane if you have an upcoming trip. After all, if Drew Barrymore and Reese Witherspoon are both fans, you know it's bound to be a good story. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Selena Gomez's Eye-Catching Ugg Puffer Coat Is Nearly Sold Out, but It's on Sale in a More Versatile Color Hundreds of Cozy Slippers Are on Sale at Zappos This Weekend — Including a Celeb-Worn Pair from Ugg Blake Lively Met Santa in Cozy Holiday Pajamas — and These Similar Styles Will Arrive in Time for You to Do the Same