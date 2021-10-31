Drew Barrymore Revealed Some of Her Favorite Amazon Finds — and They're All Under $30

Between filming her talk show, growing her many product lines, and raising two kids, Barrymore knows how difficult it can be for parents to get a home-cooked meal on the table, which is why she was drawn to Zen of Slow Cooking's "amazing" spice blends that you can just dump into your slow cooker. "I live for herbs and spices...so I thought, slow cookers and spice packets — yes, that works," Barrymore tells PEOPLE. The brand has packs of gluten-free and even Keto mixtures that transform simple ingredients into a gourmet meal. Barrymore also featured the brand's Mulling Spices on her show, which are perfect to gift to the wine or cocktail lover in your life.