Drew Barrymore Revealed Some of Her Favorite Amazon Finds — and They're All Under $30

Including her hack for making fast, flavorful dinners and a pet stain cleaner with 51,000 five-star ratings
By Jessica Leigh Mattern October 31, 2021 09:00 AM
If you love the convenience of online shopping, but relish the kind of unique find you can only get in small town stores or boutiques, then Drew Barrymore knows exactly where you need to shop.

The talk show host and mogul is revealing her favorite products from American small businesses that shoppers can snag on Amazon. Barrymore curated a special selection of items she loves from Amazon's small business hub, including a time-saver she's a fan of when it comes to whipping up fast dinners and the pet stain cleaner that got her "all hot and bothered." Many of the products are Prime-eligible and everything is under $302. 

Drew Barrymore's Small Business Finds: 

Between filming her talk show, growing her many product lines, and raising two kids, Barrymore knows how difficult it can be for parents to get a home-cooked meal on the table, which is why she was drawn to Zen of Slow Cooking's "amazing" spice blends that you can just dump into your slow cooker. "I live for herbs and spices...so I thought, slow cookers and spice packets — yes, that works," Barrymore tells PEOPLE. The brand has packs of gluten-free and even Keto mixtures that transform simple ingredients into a gourmet meal. Barrymore also featured the brand's Mulling Spices on her show, which are perfect to gift to the wine or cocktail lover in your life.

Rocco and Roxie's pet stain and odor eliminator spray is another discovery that received rave reviews from the actress. Barrymore, who considers cleaning a passion, says this one works so well, it got her "all hot and bothered." The professional strength cleaner with 51,000 five-star ratings removes stains and odors from carpets, furniture, pet carriers, litter boxes, and more. And right now, it's on sale for just $20. 

And Barrymore isn't the only one who shops small businesses on Amazon. The retailer has curations created by Gabrielle Union and Billy Porter, and other A-listers like Kristen Bell, Mindy Kaling, and Lauren Conrad have previously shared their favorites too. 

"It's been an unprecedented time, so it's a crucial time to support women-owned businesses, black-owned businesses, and small businesses," Barrymore tells PEOPLE. "This seems like a no-brainer." You can browse more of her favorites through Amazon's Small Business section or shop them below. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Rocco and Roxie Professional Strength Pet Stain Odor Eliminator, $19.93 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! The Zen of Slow Cooking Mulling Spices, $20.99; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Two Tumbleweeds Hatch Idea Journal Notebook, $24.99; amazon.com 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Minimo Skin Essentials Flawless Charcoal Facial Scrub, $16.10 with coupon (orig. $18.95); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Two Tumbleweeds Foodie Dice, $24; amazon.com 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Cure Hydration Organic Electrolyte Mix Packets, $19.99; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Mad Dog 357 Hot Sauce, $14.99; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Zen of Slow Cooking Gourmet Slow Cooker Spice Blends, $20.99; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! MeandMine Steam Kitchen Science Kit, $22.46 with Prime (orig. $29.95); amazon.com

