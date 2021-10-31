Drew Barrymore Revealed Some of Her Favorite Amazon Finds — and They're All Under $30
If you love the convenience of online shopping, but relish the kind of unique find you can only get in small town stores or boutiques, then Drew Barrymore knows exactly where you need to shop.
The talk show host and mogul is revealing her favorite products from American small businesses that shoppers can snag on Amazon. Barrymore curated a special selection of items she loves from Amazon's small business hub, including a time-saver she's a fan of when it comes to whipping up fast dinners and the pet stain cleaner that got her "all hot and bothered." Many of the products are Prime-eligible and everything is under $302.
Drew Barrymore's Small Business Finds:
- Rocco and Roxie Professional Strength Pet Stain Odor Eliminator, $19.93 (orig. $29.99)
- The Zen of Slow Cooking Mulling Spices, $20.99
- Two Tumbleweeds Hatch Idea Journal Notebook, $24.99
- Minimo Skin Essentials Flawless Charcoal Facial Scrub, $16.10 with coupon (orig. $18.95)
- Two Tumbleweeds Foodie Dice, $24
- Cure Hydration Organic Electrolyte Mix Packets, $19.99
- Mad Dog 357 Hot Sauce, $14.99
- Zen of Slow Cooking Gourmet Slow Cooker Spice Blends, $20.99
- MeandMine Steam Kitchen Science Kit, $22.46 with Prime (orig. $29.95)
Between filming her talk show, growing her many product lines, and raising two kids, Barrymore knows how difficult it can be for parents to get a home-cooked meal on the table, which is why she was drawn to Zen of Slow Cooking's "amazing" spice blends that you can just dump into your slow cooker. "I live for herbs and spices...so I thought, slow cookers and spice packets — yes, that works," Barrymore tells PEOPLE. The brand has packs of gluten-free and even Keto mixtures that transform simple ingredients into a gourmet meal. Barrymore also featured the brand's Mulling Spices on her show, which are perfect to gift to the wine or cocktail lover in your life.
Rocco and Roxie's pet stain and odor eliminator spray is another discovery that received rave reviews from the actress. Barrymore, who considers cleaning a passion, says this one works so well, it got her "all hot and bothered." The professional strength cleaner with 51,000 five-star ratings removes stains and odors from carpets, furniture, pet carriers, litter boxes, and more. And right now, it's on sale for just $20.
And Barrymore isn't the only one who shops small businesses on Amazon. The retailer has curations created by Gabrielle Union and Billy Porter, and other A-listers like Kristen Bell, Mindy Kaling, and Lauren Conrad have previously shared their favorites too.
"It's been an unprecedented time, so it's a crucial time to support women-owned businesses, black-owned businesses, and small businesses," Barrymore tells PEOPLE. "This seems like a no-brainer." You can browse more of her favorites through Amazon's Small Business section or shop them below.
Buy It! Rocco and Roxie Professional Strength Pet Stain Odor Eliminator, $19.93 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
Buy It! The Zen of Slow Cooking Mulling Spices, $20.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Two Tumbleweeds Hatch Idea Journal Notebook, $24.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Minimo Skin Essentials Flawless Charcoal Facial Scrub, $16.10 with coupon (orig. $18.95); amazon.com
Buy It! Two Tumbleweeds Foodie Dice, $24; amazon.com
Buy It! Cure Hydration Organic Electrolyte Mix Packets, $19.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Mad Dog 357 Hot Sauce, $14.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Zen of Slow Cooking Gourmet Slow Cooker Spice Blends, $20.99; amazon.com
Buy It! MeandMine Steam Kitchen Science Kit, $22.46 with Prime (orig. $29.95); amazon.com
- Drew Barrymore Revealed Some of Her Favorite Amazon Finds — and They're All Under $30
- Reese Witherspoon, Sarah Jessica Parker, and More Celebs Are Reviving This '90s Shoe You Can Get on Amazon
- This Bissell Spot Carpet Cleaner Lets You Remove Pet Messes with the Push of a Button — and It's on Sale
- Shoppers Say These Amazon Basics Sheets Are 'Just as Amazing' as $100 Sets