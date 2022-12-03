36 Gifts for Every Dolly Parton Lover in Your Life

Chances are someone in your life absolutely loves Dolly Parton.

In fact, there are likely quite a few people in your circle that look up to her, and for good reason. The legendary songwriter, performer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist doesn't take herself too seriously yet continues to make brilliant business decisions. Plus, when Parton's not donating a million dollars for medical research or quite literally saving a child from oncoming traffic, she is charming us with a joke or storybook song — anything to garner a smile and a laugh.

With so many accomplishments under her (likely rhinestone-embellished) belt, it's easy to be inspired by Parton. Whether you admire her music, business-savvy mind, or her "the higher the hair, the closer to God" attitude, Parton unites people from all walks of life, and her fans' love spans generations. So what do you give someone who loves Dolly Parton? Oh, let us show you. It's truly our pleasure.

There is a wide range of Dolly-inspired gifts available for any age group or fan level, including children's books written by Parton and pet costumes from her recently-launched Doggy Parton line. Whether you know someone is a die-hard fan who needs to wear a Dolly sweatshirt daily or you think a friend could benefit from a "What Would Dolly Do?" reminder every now and then, you can't go wrong with these Dolly Parton-inspired gifts.

Dolly Parton Books (About Her and by Her)

Depending on your Parton obsession level, you may or may not know that she is a huge advocate for children's literacy. Her non-profit organization, the Imagination Library, has sent over 193 million free books to children worldwide. Any child registered in the Imagination Library program receives a book in the mail every month from the time they're born to age five (at no cost to their family).

It's safe to say that Parton and reading go hand in hand, so your Dolly-loving friend will undoubtedly appreciate one of her books, whether it's her autobiography or a beautifully-designed coffee table book like Dolly Parton, Songteller. And in true Dolly fashion, there are many children's books dedicated to telling her inspiring story, as well as those that encourage kids to dream big.

Coat of Many Colors by Dolly Parton, $11.29 (orig. $18.99); amazon.com and target.com

Dolly Parton (Little People, Big Dreams) by Maria Isabel Sanchez Vegara, $12.99; target.com

Run, Rose, Run by Dolly Parton and James Patterson, $15 (orig. $30); amazon.com and target.com

Dolly Parton, Songteller by Dolly Parton and Robert K. Oermann, $25 (orig. $50); amazon.com and target.com

Dolly on Dolly: Interviews and Encounters with Dolly Parton by Randy L. Schmidt, $15.49 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

What Would Dolly Do Gifts

We're not sure when What Would Dolly Do memorabilia hit the scene, but we're here for it. The phrase is all over different types of merch and Reese Witherspoon's brand, Draper James, has an entire line devoted to the saying. Dolly lovers will get a kick out of a What Would Dolly Do gift, but feel free to gift a WWDD bracelet to cynics, too. Maybe they'll start to see the sunny side of life like Parton does.

WWDD Beaded Bracelet, $24; draperjames.com

What Would Dolly Do Rainbow T-Shirt, $35; draperjames.com

What Would Dolly Do Rainbow Notebook, $35; draperjames.com

What Would Dolly Do Enamel Pin, $9.60 (orig. $12); etsy.com

Dolly Pencil Pack, $6; etsy.com

Dolly Parton Vinyl Records

When in doubt, stick with Parton's initial rise to fame — her music. Records are having a moment right now, and it's a good thing because Parton has a lot of them to offer. She just released a greatest hits collection titled Diamonds & Rhinestones, and there are also plenty of classics available like Jolene. And since the holiday season is upon us, you can't go wrong with A Holly Dolly Christmas.

Jolene, $15.19–$21.99; amazon.com and target.com

Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection, $32.99–$34.99; amazon.com and target.com

A Holly Dolly Christmas, $14.59 (orig. $19.98); amazon.com and target.com

Home for Christmas LP, $18.29–$23.98; urbanoutfitters.com and target.com

Kenny Rogers & Dolly Parton: Once Upon a Christmas, $21.98; amazon.com

Doggy Parton Gifts

Just when we thought we'd seen it all, Parton dropped an adorable line of pet products called Doggy Parton. From full-on stage costumes and fan merch to sparkling butterfly collars, there's something for every Parton admirer (and their furry friend, too). Plus, every Doggy Parton purchase helps fund Willa B Farms, an animal rescue in Tennessee.

Pet Vintage Style T-Shirt, $9.97–$12.99; amazon.com and doggyparton.com

Pet Wig and Guitar Set, $28.31 (orig. $29.99); doggyparton.com

Pretty Little Lady Leash and Collar, $19.99; amazon.com and doggyparton.com

Pink Sparkling Beaded Butterfly Collar, $9.99; doggyparton.com

I Beg Your Parton Plush Toy, $9.99; doggyparton.com

Rhinestone Spoiled Pink Body Harness, $15.15; amazon.com and doggyparton.com

Dolly Parton Christmas-Themed Gifts

It wouldn't be the holiday season without some Holly Dolly Christmas attire, and there's plenty of festive Dolly gear to choose from, like this cozy sweatshirt or these kid- and adult-friendly holiday aprons. And don't forget to complete your Dolly Parton gift-giving experience with some wrapping paper covered in Parton's face.

Have a Holly Dolly Christmas Sweatshirt, $8.69 (orig. $12.41); etsy.com

Dolly Christmas Wrapping Paper, $14; etsy.com

Dolly Parton Advent Calender, $14.99 (orig. $39.95); williams-sonoma.com

Dolly Parton Aprons, $34.95; williams-sonoma.com

My Tennessee Mountain Home Holiday Plush Dog Toys, $19.99; doggyparton.com

Dolly Parton Kitchen and Bakeware Gifts

In 2020, Parton teamed up with Williams Sonoma to gift us all with quality merchandise to bring some cheer to your kitchen. From her favorite cookie mix to a silicone spatula that reads, "It's hard to be a diamond in a rhinestone world," you and your fellow Parton lovers are sure to be inspired by these gifts — not only in life, but also in the kitchen.

In addition to her exclusive line at Williams Sonoma, Parton also blessed us with a Duncan Hines collaboration that includes nostalgic favorites like coconut cake mix and creamy buttercream cake frosting. Even if neither sounds appealing to you, the packaging alone is worth the purchase.

Dolly Parton Silicone Spatula, $19.95; williams-sonoma.com

Dolly Parton Cookie Cutter 26-Piece Set, $29.95; williams-sonoma.com

Dolly Parton Mugs, Set of 2, $33.95; williams-sonoma.com

Duncan Hines Dolly Parton Southern Style Coconut Cake Mix, $4.99; amazon.com

"Be the Dolly You Wish to See in the World" Tea Towel, $14.95; amazon.com

