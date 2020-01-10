Mickey Mouse Fans Are Going to Go Nuts Over This New Disney Collection on Amazon

Image zoom

Disney is launching something extra special for Mickey Mouse fans this year!

A new and limited-edition Mickey Mouse collectible will drop every month in 2020 as part of Disney’s Year of the Mouse Lunar New Year festivities, which are being celebrated across its theme parks and resorts. Disney lovers can get all 12 collectibles when they launch at the beginning of each month exclusively through Amazon.

Image zoom

Buy It! Limited Edition January Year of the Mouse Mickey Mouse, $29.99; amazon.com

While Disney is keeping upcoming designs under wraps, the company did reveal that every piece in the collection is inspired by the holidays and festivities of each month. January’s collectible, which is the first of the series, features a gold metallic hue and shiny fabric.

The collection honors both the Lunar New Year and Disney’s original and most famous character, which Walt Disney created 92 years ago. At the time, he said, “I only hope we never lose sight of one thing, that it was all started by a mouse.” Soon after introducing Mickey to the world, Disney launched a similar plush toy, which was wildly popular with early fans, according to Becky Cline, the director of the Walt Disney archives.

The new 16-inch plush mouse comes with a certificate of authenticity issued by Disney and a collector’s box for displaying. Start your own collection or gift one to the biggest fan you know — kids and grownups alike will love these unique takes on the iconic character.

T-shirts and PopSocket phone grips are also a part of the Year of the Mouse collection. And they’re just one of the many Prime-eligible pieces featured in the Disney store on Amazon, which is full of other fun finds covering everything from old-school Mickey toys to the latest Marvel and Stars Wars items. Shop the rest of the store to grow your Disney collection — just be sure to grab one of the new collectibles first before they sell out.

