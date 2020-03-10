Disney’s Latest Mickey Mouse Collection Is Already Selling Out — Again!

Image zoom amazon

Amazon’s newest Mickey Mouse collectible is here!

The retailer’s Year of the Mouse collection for March was just released — and it’s going fast. After its January and February releases sold out almost immediately, Disney’s March edition of the Mickey Mouse plush collectible followed suit and is already sold out However, there are tons of other items from the new drop that are still in stock.

The latest assortment showcases Mickey in a soft denim fabric and a train engineer-inspired outfit, tying in Disney’s many locomotive-related Mickey Mouse cartoons dating back to 1929. It also pays homage to Mickey’s very own inception, which happened while Walt Disney was on a train traveling from New York to Los Angeles.

The entire collection (including the plush toy, which is now available on eBay) features gold buttons, denim details, and a punchy red scarf. Shoppers can snag the cute design on phone accessories and clothes in an array of colors, including gray, blue, green, pink, and purple.

Disney Year of the Mouse March Collection

The collectibles are just one of Disney’s many ongoing Year of the Mouse Lunar New Year festivities that fans can enjoy in its parks and stores throughout the year. Mickey Mouse fanatics can get in on the fun by snagging this fan gear and wearing it during their next Disney World or Disneyland trip.

While most of these new pieces, which mark the third release in the series, are currently in stock, they’re likely to sell out as well. Grab one to add to your own collection from the assortment below or via Amazon’s Disney Store, and check back here in early April to snag the next release.

