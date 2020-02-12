Disney’s Newest Mickey Mouse Collection Is Already Selling Out

Image zoom

Mickey Mouse is sporting a new look!

The newest addition to Disney’s Mickey Mouse “Year of the Mouse” series has officially launched on Amazon, and while the latest plush Mickey Mouse has already sold out, there are plenty of other Disney-tastic pieces from this month’s collection that you can still snag.

February’s limited-edition collection pays homage to Disney’s “The Band Concert,” which was released in February 1935 and features the first-ever Mickey Mouse cartoon to appear in color. Every design in the collection includes Mickey Mouse and musical elements like instruments and notes in bright and bold colors.

Disney Year of the Mouse February Collection

The collectibles, which launch at the start of every month, are already a big hit with Disney fans. Both January and February releases sold out of their plushes quickly, but collectors can still scoop up the fun designs on apparel and accessories like PopSockets phone grips, Mickey sweatshirts, and colorful t-shirts.

The new releases are just one Disney’s many Year of the Mouse Lunar New Year celebrations, which are ongoing for all of 2020. Park visitors will spot festivities and celebratory swag across Disney World and DisneyLand this year, making this just the thing to wear on your next Disney trip.

You can get your hands on one of the wildly popular plush toys on eBay, where they’re selling for upwards of $100, or you can shop the rest of the February release right here. See the entire collection through the Disney store on Amazon.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Disney Year of the Mouse February PopSocket, $16.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Disney Year of the Mouse February Tank Top, $21; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Disney Year of the Mouse February T-Shirt, $22.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Disney Year of the Mouse February Sweatshirt, $34.99; amazon.com

