Need a Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gift? Disney+ Has Gift Subscription Cards That Will Arrive Instantly

Happy Mother’s Day!

While today is still a day that celebrates all things related to motherhood, Mother’s Day looks a bit different this year. With most of the country still in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, in-person celebrations are nearly impossible, and many presents in the mail might not arrive on time due to shipping delays.

If you’re still looking for a last-minute gift that your mom can receive instantly as a result, Disney+ has you covered. The streaming service that’s home to thousands of movies and TV shows is offering gift subscription cards that you can deliver via email to a mother figure in your life right now. It’s good for a one-year subscription to everything Disney+ has to stream and costs $69.99 — that works out to $5.83 per month, which is cheaper than a Disney+ monthly subscription.

Buy It! Disney+ Gift Subscription Card, $69.99; disneyplus.com

Here’s how it works: To send a Disney+ gift subscription card, all you’ll need are names and email addresses. Make sure that your mom (or wife, or grandma, or friend who’s a new mom) doesn’t already have a subscription, since it can only be redeemed by new members. Once she’s activated her account, Mom will have access to the platform’s entire content library.

If she’s wondering exactly what to watch on Disney+, direct her to throwback picks like The Princess Bride, Star Wars, and Cool Runnings. The streaming service has tons of family-friendly content, too, including the new Pixar movie Onward.

So, if you’re still struggling to find a last-minute gift that’ll arrive on time, or you’re missing your mom a little extra today, send her the gift of Disney+ this Mother’s Day.

