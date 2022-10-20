'Tis the season for shopDisney's Holiday Collection drop!

There's always something warm and cozy about Disney around the holidays, and its online store shopDisney's new holiday preview has all those feels and more. This is shopDisney's first release of the 2022 holiday collection, which includes super cozy Mickey Mouse sweatshirts for the whole family, BaubleBar jewelry, and more festive Disney character merchandise.

The Disney holiday collection includes pieces from BaubleBar like these statement Mickey and Minnie Mouse Earrings with colored glass stone accents and enamel detailing. BaubleBar and Disney also created this Holiday Charm Bracelet, an easy way to add a little Disney magic to your look or to gift a loved one. The BaubleBar bracelet comes adorned with Mickey and Minnie Mouse and additional seasonal charms. If you like changing up your jewelry frequently, there's also this BaubleBar Holiday Earring Set that comes with three pairs of earrings (holiday wreaths, gingerbread men, and castles).

Buy It! Holiday Earring Set by BaubleBar, $60; shopdisney.com

The first drop of shopDisney's Holiday Collection has way more than jewelry, though, including Mickey Mouse sweatshirts and jerseys for the whole family — furry friends included. Gift your pet Disney-themed toys or have your pet match your holiday jersey with one of their own. Of course, shopDisney considered Pixar fans and created this adorable Holiday T-Shirt for your pet so they can match your Pixar jersey.

Buy It! Mickey Mouse Icon Spirit Jersey for Pets, $39.99; shopdisney.com

To bring that Disney holiday magic to any outfit, the line includes a variety of festive layers, from cozy cotton sweatshirts to sequined jerseys for the entire family to wear. Match the kids with an adult Mickey Mouse Sequined Holiday Spirit Jersey. We especially love the sequined-detailed lettering on the back of the jerseys. These gold and cream colored jerseys are also available with Disneyland and Walt Disney World lettering on the back.

Buy It! Mickey Mouse Sequined Holiday Spirit Jersey for Adults, $89.99; shopdisney.com

This release of shopDisney's Holiday Collection also includes vintage-style Mickey Mouse sweatshirts, like this red fleece crewneck pullover that features Mickey himself in a Varsity M sweater. To get the family into the holiday spirit or start a new holiday tradition, you should check out these cozy Mickey Mouse sweaters for both adults and kids. You can decorate your home or celebrate the holidays together in these timeless matching tops.

Buy It! Mickey Mouse Holiday Spirit Jersey Sweater for Adults, $89.99; shopdisney.com

Disney is known for bringing the magic, and its online store shopDisney does not disappoint with the release of its first holiday collection of the year. You're sure to find a holiday style for yourself or a special gift for your friends and family in this cozy and charming collection of clothing and accessories. Shop the collection now, and you'll be ready for a bright holiday season.

