Disney Launched a Special Collection at Amazon to Celebrate Its 100th Anniversary, and Finds Start at $15

Published on March 5, 2023

Disney 100 Year Anniversary Tout
Photo: People / Reese Herrington

This year, the Walt Disney Company is celebrating a milestone — its 100th anniversary of beloved movies, theme parks, and characters. And you don't have to travel to Disneyland or Walt Disney World to get in on the festivities — you can bring a bit of that Disney magic right to you.

The Disney 100 Years of Wonder collection is available now at Amazon, and is filled with T-shirts, sweatshirts, accessories, commemorative toys, and more, so you can show off your Disney pride. We've browsed through everything that's currently available to find the best thingamabobs you'll want to add to your personal collection.

Disney 100th Anniversary Items at Amazon

If you want to represent your favorite characters and love for Disney in your wardrobe, there are plenty of T-shirts and sweatshirts in this Amazon collection to choose from. Take the 100 Years Of Wonder Princesses T-Shirt — it features many of the beloved princesses smiling together. We're talking about everyone from Cinderella and Snow White to Pocahontas and Tiana.

The short-sleeve design makes it ideal for those days out in the sun and it's available in men, women, and youth sizes in a variety of colors including black, red, gray, navy blue, and purple.

Disney 100 - 100 Years Of Wonder Princesses T-Shirt
Amazon

Buy It! Disney 100 — 100 Years Of Wonder Princesses T-Shirt, $22.99; amazon.com

Now if you need a warmer piece to add to your closet that's a bit more subtle, check out the Disney 100 and Pixar's Monsters Inc Doodle Years of Wonder sweatshirt. Made from polyester and cotton, the heather gray crewneck sweatshirt has a doodle of none other than Sully and Mike from Monster's Inc standing between the Pixar logo. It's available in sizes S to XXL and is machine washable.

Disney 100 and Pixar’s Monsters Inc Doodle Years of Wonder Sweatshirt
Amazon

Buy It! Disney 100 and Pixar's Monsters Inc Doodle Years of Wonder Sweatshirt, $39.99; amazon.com

When it comes to your home, Amazon makes it easy to add some touches of Disney magic. Opt for the Good Advice Wall Poster, which features a quote from Alice in Wonderland if you're looking to hang something in a living area or bedroom. The image is printed on PhotoArt gloss poster paper and you can choose from a variety of frame colors including black and gold. (You can also just buy the print for $15 if you already have a frame at home.)

Trends International Disney 100th Anniversary - Good Advice Wall Poster
Amazon

Buy It! Trends International Disney 100th Anniversary — Good Advice Wall Poster, $34.28; amazon.com

An easy way to add something small yet practical to a room is to toss in a new throw pillow. There's the Mickey and Pals Throw Pillow that depicts Mickey Mouse and the Fab 5, aka Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, Daisy Duck, and Pluto. The light green pillow is made from 100 percent spun-polyester fabric and is individually cut and sewn by hand, so you'll want to be sure to spot-clean it. The best part? The print is on both sides of the pillow.

Disney 100 Years of Wonder Mickey & Pals Muted Cute D100 Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Amazon

Buy It! Disney 100 Years of Wonder Mickey and Pals Throw Pillow, $23.99; amazon.com

And finally, you simply can't ever go wrong with classic Disney figurines and princess dolls. As part of the Disney 100th anniversary, Funko Pop! has launched limited-edition figurines inspired by popular characters, and Walt Disney himself.

The Funko Pop! Disney 100 Mickey in Steamboat Car pays homage to Steamboat Willy and is in black and white to really add a hint of vintage Disney magic to any space. The five-inch figurine is the perfect addition to any small space, whether that's an office desk or an empty bookshelf.

Disney 100 Year Anniversary Funko Pop! Train: Disney 100 - Mickey in Steamboat Car, Mickey Mouse, Amazon Exclusive
Amazon

Buy It! Funko Pop! Disney 100 Mickey in Steamboat Car, $15; amazon.com

Looking to gift a toy to a little one in your life? Check out this singing Elsa doll. Kids just have to press a button, and the doll belts out a 30-second clip of the hit song "Let It Go." You'll want to snag this doll for any Frozen fan who can't get enough of the ice queen.

Disney Frozen Toys, Singing Elsa Doll in Signature Clothing, Sings “Let It Go” from The Disney Movie Frozen, Gifts for Kids
Amazon

Buy It! Disney Frozen Singing Elsa Doll, $22.99; amazon.com

There are tons of other anniversary-themed items you don't want to miss, like this phone case that has classic Disney villains or a tote bag that's covered with snapshots of characters from movies such as Lilo & Stitch, Encanto, Moana, The Lion King, and more posing together in photo booth-type pictures. Be sure to snag your favorite items from this special collection at Amazon now.

Disney 100 Years of Wonder Mickey & Minnie Dancing Retro T-Shirt
Amazon

Buy It! Disney 100 Years of Wonder Mickey and Minnie Dancing Retro T-Shirt, $22.99; amazon.com

Disney 100 Year Anniversary Disney 100 Years of Wonder Mickey & Pals Silhouettes D100 Sweatshirt
Amazon

Buy It! Disney 100 Years of Wonder Mickey and Pals Silhouettes Sweatshirt, $39.99; amazon.com

Galaxy S20+ Disney 100 Logo Disney Characters Hugs and Happy Faces D100 Case
Amazon

Buy It! Galaxy S20+ Disney 100 Logo Disney Characters Hugs and Happy Faces Case, $21.99; amazon.com

iPhone 11 Disney 100 Disney Villains 100th Anniversary Muted Cute D100 Case
Amazon

Buy It! iPhone 11 Disney 100 Disney Villains 100th Anniversary Case, $21.99; amazon.com

Disney 100 Anniversary Magical Movie Photo Booth Fun D100 Tote Bag
Amazon

Buy It! Disney 100 Anniversary Magical Movie Photo Booth Fun Tote Bag, $21.99; amazon.com

Disney 100 Anniversary Mickey Mouse D100 Quote Happiness Tote Bag
Amazon

Buy It! Disney 100 Anniversary Mickey Mouse Tote Bag, $21.99; amazon.com

Disney 100 Year Anniversary Disney 100 Anniversary Mickey and Pals Photo Booth D100 Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Amazon

Buy It! Disney 100 Anniversary Mickey and Pals Photo Booth Throw Pillow, $23.99; amazon.com

Funko Pop! Train: Disney 100 - Walt Disney on Engine, Walt Disney, Amazon Exclusive
Amazon

Buy It! Funko Pop! Disney 100 Walt Disney on Engine, $24.99; amazon.com

