Cyber Week Ends Soon! Here Are 38 Deals You Need to Shop Before It's Over

Including Veja sneakers, Shape Tape concealer, an BaubleBar jewelry
By Alex Warner December 03, 2021 06:00 PM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Don't fret if you missed shopping on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, because the internet is still packed with plenty of amazing deals — and you've come to the right place if you're ready to start saving. We've been keeping tabs on the best Cyber Week deals, from fashion to home to beauty. You're welcome! 

Anyone with a Gilt membership can score an array of Veja sneakers on sale, including the pair that Meghan Markle owns. She sent the internet into a search frenzy after wearing the V-10 style back in 2019. The brand has plenty of other famous fans of its comfortable sneakers, including Reese Witherspoon, Emily Ratajkowski, and Katie Holmes

Credit: Gilt

Buy It! Veja V-10 Leather Sneaker, $129.99 (orig. $150); gilt.com

Speaking of Katie Holmes, she stepped out earlier this week in NYC bundled up in a chic beige puffer coat that happens to be on sale at J.Crew. The brand is offering 40 percent off full-price items with the promo code FESTIVE. Holmes' jacket is made from recycled nylon and PrimaLoft — a down alternative to keep you warm — and it's available in four other pretty colors.     

Credit: JCrew

Buy It! J.Crew Flurry Puffer Jacket with PrimaLoft, $118.80 with code FESTIVE (orig. $198); jcrew.com

We also found a few other celeb-loved products you can snag on sale this weekend, including the BaubleBar rings that Julia Roberts is known for making famous. The colorful stackable beauties are going for just $12 apiece as one of the brand's holiday specials. Plus, you can snag everything else on BaubleBar's website for 20 percent off with the code GIFT20. Linjer — another accessories brand that A-listers love, particularly for its pretty leather goods — is also hosting a sale, which is very rare. Its best-selling Tulip Bag that frequently sells out, and once had a 120,000-person waitlist, is currently $125 off. 

Credit: Baublebar

Buy It! BaubleBar Mini Alidia Ring, $12 (orig. $44); baublebar.com

Credit: Linjer

Buy It! Linjer The Tulip Bag, $400 (orig. $525); linjer.co

If you're looking to score some makeup and skincare products for less, we suggest heading over to Ulta. The retailer's Beauty Blitz promotion offers new deals every week. Right now, you can snag the popular Tarte Shape Tape Concealer for just $20. According to the brand, a tube of it sells every 12 seconds — that's how much people love it. The creamy, full-coverage concealer is available in 35 shades, all of which are in stock at the time of writing. 

Credit: Ulta

Buy It! Tarte Shape Tape Concealer, $20 (orig. $29); ulta.com

And don't forget to browse Amazon's Cyber Week sale that's overflowing with savings across every department — some of the most noteworthy deals come from the home section. Right now, you can snag a Breville espresso machine for $100 off and iRobot Roomba vacuum for 42 percent off. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, $174.99 (orig. $299.99); amazon.com

Psst! Celeb-loved activewear brand Noli Yoga is offering up to 60 percent off sitewide, including its best-selling, buttery soft MVP leggings for under $50, and one of Oprah's favorite comfy shoe brands has 30 percent off its stylish, podiatrist-approved footwear. These are just a handful of the thousands of incredible deals you can score this weekend. 

Below, we curated a list of some of our favorite Cyber Week sales, along with our must-buy products from each of them. Cyber Week officially comes to an end this Sunday, which means there's not much time left to save. Keep scrolling to see the deals you absolutely need to get in your cart before the weekend is over! 

Amazon

Credit: Amazon

BaubleBar

Credit: BaubleBar

Brooklinen

Credit: Courtesy Brooklinen

Cozy Earth

Credit: Cozy Earth

J.Crew

Credit: Jcrew

Linjer

Credit: Linjer

Maskc 

Credit: Maskc

Noli Yoga 

Credit: Noli

Vionic

Credit: Vionic

