Cyber Week Ends Soon! Here Are 38 Deals You Need to Shop Before It's Over

If you're looking to score some makeup and skincare products for less, we suggest heading over to Ulta. The retailer's Beauty Blitz promotion offers new deals every week. Right now, you can snag the popular Tarte Shape Tape Concealer for just $20. According to the brand, a tube of it sells every 12 seconds — that's how much people love it. The creamy, full-coverage concealer is available in 35 shades, all of which are in stock at the time of writing.