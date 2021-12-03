Cyber Week Ends Soon! Here Are 38 Deals You Need to Shop Before It's Over
Don't fret if you missed shopping on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, because the internet is still packed with plenty of amazing deals — and you've come to the right place if you're ready to start saving. We've been keeping tabs on the best Cyber Week deals, from fashion to home to beauty. You're welcome!
Anyone with a Gilt membership can score an array of Veja sneakers on sale, including the pair that Meghan Markle owns. She sent the internet into a search frenzy after wearing the V-10 style back in 2019. The brand has plenty of other famous fans of its comfortable sneakers, including Reese Witherspoon, Emily Ratajkowski, and Katie Holmes.
Buy It! Veja V-10 Leather Sneaker, $129.99 (orig. $150); gilt.com
Speaking of Katie Holmes, she stepped out earlier this week in NYC bundled up in a chic beige puffer coat that happens to be on sale at J.Crew. The brand is offering 40 percent off full-price items with the promo code FESTIVE. Holmes' jacket is made from recycled nylon and PrimaLoft — a down alternative to keep you warm — and it's available in four other pretty colors.
Buy It! J.Crew Flurry Puffer Jacket with PrimaLoft, $118.80 with code FESTIVE (orig. $198); jcrew.com
We also found a few other celeb-loved products you can snag on sale this weekend, including the BaubleBar rings that Julia Roberts is known for making famous. The colorful stackable beauties are going for just $12 apiece as one of the brand's holiday specials. Plus, you can snag everything else on BaubleBar's website for 20 percent off with the code GIFT20. Linjer — another accessories brand that A-listers love, particularly for its pretty leather goods — is also hosting a sale, which is very rare. Its best-selling Tulip Bag that frequently sells out, and once had a 120,000-person waitlist, is currently $125 off.
Buy It! BaubleBar Mini Alidia Ring, $12 (orig. $44); baublebar.com
Buy It! Linjer The Tulip Bag, $400 (orig. $525); linjer.co
If you're looking to score some makeup and skincare products for less, we suggest heading over to Ulta. The retailer's Beauty Blitz promotion offers new deals every week. Right now, you can snag the popular Tarte Shape Tape Concealer for just $20. According to the brand, a tube of it sells every 12 seconds — that's how much people love it. The creamy, full-coverage concealer is available in 35 shades, all of which are in stock at the time of writing.
Buy It! Tarte Shape Tape Concealer, $20 (orig. $29); ulta.com
And don't forget to browse Amazon's Cyber Week sale that's overflowing with savings across every department — some of the most noteworthy deals come from the home section. Right now, you can snag a Breville espresso machine for $100 off and iRobot Roomba vacuum for 42 percent off.
Buy It! iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, $174.99 (orig. $299.99); amazon.com
Psst! Celeb-loved activewear brand Noli Yoga is offering up to 60 percent off sitewide, including its best-selling, buttery soft MVP leggings for under $50, and one of Oprah's favorite comfy shoe brands has 30 percent off its stylish, podiatrist-approved footwear. These are just a handful of the thousands of incredible deals you can score this weekend.
Below, we curated a list of some of our favorite Cyber Week sales, along with our must-buy products from each of them. Cyber Week officially comes to an end this Sunday, which means there's not much time left to save. Keep scrolling to see the deals you absolutely need to get in your cart before the weekend is over!
Amazon
- Dash Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker, $23.99 (orig. $29.99)
- National Tree Company Artificial Slim Christmas Tree, $94.35 (orig. $187.49)
- Sleep Innovations Dual-Layer Enhanced Support Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper, $103.99 (orig. $199.99)
- iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, $174.99 (orig. $299.99)
- Breville the Barista Express Espresso Machine, $599.95 (orig. $699.95)
BaubleBar
- BaubleBar Eileen Pisa Bracelet, $10 (orig. $30)
- BaubleBar Claus Couple Earrings, $38.40 with code GIFT20 (orig. $48)
- BaubleBar Char-cute-erie Drop Earrings, $43.20 with code GIFT20 (orig. $54)
- BaubleBar Mickey Mouse 18K Gold Threader Hoops, $46.40 with code GIFT20 (orig. $58)
- BaubleBar Mini Gia Necklace, $70.40 with code GIFT20 (orig. $88)
Brooklinen
- Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe, $83.30 (orig. $98)
- Brooklinen Marlow Pillow, $55.25 (orig. $65)
- Brooklinen Boerum Jogger, $63.75 (orig. $75)
- Brooklinen Down Alternative Mattress Topper, $91.80 (orig. $108)
- Brooklinen Luxe Core Sheet Set, $148.75 (orig. $175)
Cozy Earth
- Cozy Earth The Plush Lounge Sock, $33.60 (orig. $48)
- Cozy Earth Long Sleeve Stretch-Knit Bamboo Pajama Set, $122.50 (orig. $175)
- Cozy Earth Cloud Knit Throw, $118.30 (orig. $169)
- Cozy Earth Rib-Knit Bamboo Long Sleeve Lounge Top, $87.50 (orig. $125)
- Cozy Earth Rib-Knit Bamboo Lounge Pant, $101.50 (orig. $145)
J.Crew
- J.Crew Perfect Lightweight Jacket, $76.80 with code FESTIVE (orig. $128)
- J.Crew Best Jogger Pant in Cotton-Cashmere, $58.80 with code FESTIVE (orig. $98)
- J.Crew Half-Zip Sweater-Dress, $73.99 with code FESTIVE (orig. $147.99)
- J.Crew Cocoon Sweater-Blazer, $106.80 with code FESTIVE (orig. $178)
- J.Crew Flurry Puffer Jacket with PrimaLoft, $118.80 with code FESTIVE (orig. $198)
Linjer
- Linjer Jorunn Hoops, $80.75 (orig. $95)
- Linjer Personalized Jewelry Case, $55 (orig. $75)
- Linjer The Lana Bag, $172 (orig. $245)
- Linjer The Doctor's Bag, $294 (orig. $345)
- Linjer The Tulip Bag, $400 (orig. $525)
Maskc
- Maskc Berry Plaid KN95 Face Masks 10-Pack, $25.20 with code HOLIDAY (orig. $36)
- Maskc Winter Vogue KN95 Face Masks 10-Pack, $25.20 with code HOLIDAY (orig. $36)
- Maskc Blush Tones KN95 Face Masks 10-Pack, $25.20 with code HOLIDAY (orig. $36)
- Maskc Winter KN95 Face Masks 10-Pack, $25.20 with code HOLIDAY (orig. $36)
- Maskc Earth Tone KN95 Face Masks 25-Pack, $56 with code HOLIDAY (orig. $90)
Noli Yoga
- Noli Yoga MVP Legging, $45 (orig. $88)
- Noli Yoga Elevate Bra, $38 (orig. $48)
- Noli Yoga Cacao Camo Bike Short, $38 (orig. $68)
- Noli Yoga Muse Sweatshirt, $48 (orig. $65)
- Noli Yoga Liquid Legging, $68 (orig. $80)
Vionic
- Vionic Brinkley Bootie, $68.99 (orig. $138.95)
- Vionic Dahlia Flat, $74.99 (orig. $109.95)
- Vionic Breilyn Sneaker, $82.99 (orig. $119.95)
- Vionic Frieda Flat, $89.99 (orig. $129.95)
- Vionic Kamryn Ankle Boot, $117.99 (orig. $169.95)
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Cyber Week Ends Soon! Here Are 38 Deals You Need to Shop Before It's Over
- This Secret Amazon Feature Makes It Easy to Design Every Room in Your Home for Free
- Brad Goreski Wants You to 'Live It Up' This Holiday Season — Shop His Fancy Footwear Picks Starting at Just $70
- The Casper Pillow That Makes You Drift to Sleep the 'Moment You Set Your Head Down' Is on Sale for $55