Amazon's Prime Access Early Sale is officially underway! Today is the second (and final) day of the major shopping event that has steep discounts on everything from Roomba vacuums to Le Creuset cookware to Peloton bikes. And if you're looking for more affordable finds, you're in luck.

Some of the most exciting deals from the early holiday sale are on smaller items that cost less than $25. Whether you're in the market for cozy bedding or warm clothing, Amazon's huge sale is packed with budget-friendly finds for your home and fall closet. You'll also find rare deals on premium beauty brands like Olaplex and Laneige.

Keep in mind that you need to be a Prime member to access most of these deals. Not a member? Sign up for a free 30-day trial to shop the Prime Early Access Sale before it ends tonight. The membership also comes with fast and free shipping, Prime Video, and exclusive deals.

To make things easier, we pulled together our favorite deals across home, fashion, beauty, and tech. So keep scrolling to shop all the best affordable must-haves before the savings disappear!

Amazon

Best Overall Deals Under $25

Amazon

Best Home Deals

In the home category, some of our favorite deals are on furniture. While most furniture pieces are usually considered big-ticket purchases, the Prime Early Access deals are so good that you can snag a popular side table for just $20. Whether you place it next to your bed or living room couch, you can use the two-tier table for extra storage space. Plus, you can use the surface to keep a beverage nearby and place a lamp for more lighting.

Amazon

Buy It! Furnino Side Table, $20.11 with Prime (orig. $29.57); amazon.com

Another piece of furniture we're eyeing is the Songmics Stackable Shoe Rack. With three tiers, the steel rack can hold up to 12 pairs of shoes to keep your entryway clutter-free. Hundreds of shoppers have given it a five-star rating, saying the "durable" rack is "easy to assemble."

Amazon

Best Fashion Deals

Another comfortable find is the Calvin Klein Wireless Bralette that's 40 percent off. Made of soft modal fabric, the bra provides support — without a restricting underwire. It has an open back, a scoop neck, and thin straps that are adjustable for a custom fit.

As for footwear, opt for the ParlovableCrossband Slippers to wear around the house. Available in 13 colors, the cute slippers are made of plush faux rabbit fur that'll keep your feet warm and cozy. And with a memory foam footbed, they feel like walking on a cloud. Plus, they have anti-slip rubber soles that are waterproof for added stability.

For shoes to wear outside the house, consider a pair of the Amazon Essentials Ballet Flat. This summer, our PEOPLE Tested team named them one of the best work flats on the market thanks to their wide size range, durability, temperature control, and comfort. And one tester noted that they're so comfortable right out of the box, that they didn't require a breaking-in period.

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Ballet Flat, $13.90 with Prime (orig. $20.90); amazon.com

Amazon

Best Beauty Deals

Whether your haircare routine or cosmetic bag is in need of a refresh, the sale is overflowing with incredible deals on hair products, makeup, and skincare. At the top of our wishlist? The Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo that has more than 47,100 five-star ratings at Amazon. After using the product, one reviewer called it a "game-changer," adding "my hair has never been this soft."

If your hair is looking dull, check out the Pura D'or Organic Moroccan Argan Oil while it's just $9. It's packed with antioxidants that help promote healthier hair. You can even use it as a moisturizer for your skin.

Amazon

Buy It! Pura D'or Organic Moroccan Argan Oil, $9.09 with Prime (orig. $12.99); amazon.com

There are plenty of affordable finds in the makeup category, too. To make your eyes pop, opt for the Lorac Mini Pro Eyeshadow Palette, the Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner, and the Grande Cosmetics GrandeMascara Conditioning Mascara.

Amazon

Best Electronics Deals

The sale also has plenty of discounts on tech accessories and electronics, including the Jvc Gummy Mini True Wireless Earbuds that come in five colors.The water-resistant earbuds make it easy to listen to your favorite songs, podcasts, and audiobooks on the go thanks to their wireless design. They come with a compact charging case, but you won't have to use the charger too often since the battery lasts for up to 15 hours on a full charge.

If your TV needs an upgrade, plug the Amazon Fire TV Stick into it while the device is 50 percent off. With the gadget, you can watch more than a million movies and shows in full HD from your streaming subscriptions. It comes with an easy-to-use remote control, plus it's compatible with Alexa for hands-free control.

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Fire TV Stick, $19.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Shop More Amazon Prime Early Access Sale 2022 Deals:

