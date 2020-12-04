Only Amazon Prime Members Can Unlock These Exclusive Cyber Week Deals That Start at $5
Face masks, thermometers, and robot vacuums are up to 52 percent off!
Cyber Week sales are still happening (hello, mega savings), and to make the best shopping week of the year even better, Amazon has special savings solely for Prime members.
In addition to its 1,000 Cyber Week deals, Amazon is offering Prime subscribers exclusive sales on electronics, wellness essentials, home goods, kitchen tools, and more through its Just for Prime hub. Members (or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial) can save up to 52 percent on reusable face masks, robot vacuums, no-touch thermometers, and smart home lights while these deals last. To make your deal-hunting a little easier, we rounded up some of the best offers happening this weekend.
Best Prime Member-Only Cyber Week Deals
- Purea Infrared No-Touch Forehead Thermometer, $19.99 (orig. $29.99)
- BeatBasic Reusable Cotton Face Mask Set, $5.05 with coupon (orig. $8.99)
- Yinuo Candle Scented Candle Gift Set, $18.98 (orig. $21.98)
- Cluci Crossbody Cellphone Bag, $22.39 with Prime (orig. $27.99)
- Goovi Self-Charging Robot Vacuum, $166.39 (orig. $207.99)
- BeatBasic Reusable Cotton Face Mask Three-Pack, $6.74 (orig. $9.99)
- Vital Proteins Beauty Collagen Peptides Powder, $18.79 (orig. $23.49)
- Nitebird Smart LED Light Strip, $12.14 (orig. $17.99)
- MainBasics Bath Shower Loofah Set, $5.76 (orig. $11.95)
- Soledi Under-Bed Shoe Organizer Set, $26.23 (orig. $32.79)
- Wanbasion 16-Piece Kitchen Knife Set, $39.55 (orig. $45.99)
- TaoTronics Cool Mist Ultra Quiet Humidifier, $43.99 with coupon (orig. $89.99)
There are savings galore on 2020 essentials like face masks and thermometers. It’s a great time to restock your mask supply, since reusable styles going for as little as $2.50 apiece. And Purea’s no-touch forehead thermometer, which has earned over 2,300 five-star ratings, is now 33 percent off for Prime members. Owners call it the “best thermometer ever,” making it an easy choice if you’re overwhelmed by the 1,000+ options currently available on Amazon.
Home goods and kitchen items like smart lights, knife sets, and helpful organizers are also included. Subscribers can even get reviewer-loved robot vacuum cleaners and cool mist humidifiers on sale — among them, TaoTronics’ 40 percent off humidifier and night light, which has over 2,600 perfect ratings. What’s more, it’s now marked down twice thanks to the additional $10-off coupon featured in the listing.
Shoppers can find even more subscriber-only deals through the Just for Prime page, but you can get started by shopping our curated list below. Just like Cyber Week, these offers will be wrapping up soon!
