Out of 50,000+ Toys on Amazon, These Were the Top 5 Sellers During Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Shoppers love the classics!

By Jessica Leigh Mattern
December 04, 2019 05:35 PM
Forget high-tech toys and gadgets! It looks like the classics are making a comeback this Christmas. 

Shoppers purchased tens of millions of toys from Amazon during its record-breaking Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales this past week, and among the many items sold, there were five hot toys that stood out from the rest. Three iconic games — Jenga, Guess Who, and Candy Land Kingdom of Sweet Adventures — were among the best-sellers. Two newer Disney toys, the Amazon-exclusive Lego Star Wars Darth Vader’s Castle and Monopoly Game: Disney Frozen 2 Edition, rounded out the list. 

Amazon’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday Best-Selling Toys

Despite the popularity of devices like the Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick, Amazon’s toy department was one of the top-selling categories worldwide, followed by home, fashion, and health. “Customers worldwide purchased more toys this Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined than ever before,” the company said in a statement

Three of the best-selling toys — Jenga, Guess Who, and Candy Land — are still in demand amid Cyber Week and the retailer’s new 12 Days of Deals sale. They’re also just a few of the hot toys currently topping Amazon’s best-sellers chart; you’ll find them alongside other classics like The Elf on the Shelf, Connect 4, and Love to Hug Elmo

And while none of the top sellers were included in the Top 100 Toys for 2019, which Amazon released in October, there were plenty of other Star Wars– and Frozen-related presents that made the list. It looks like there will be plenty of classic board game and Disney gifts under the tree this year!

