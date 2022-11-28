The 28 Best Cyber Monday Deals on PEOPLE Tested Products Won't Last Long

It's the most wonderful time of the year — well, for shoppers, that is! Cyber Monday brings along unmissable deals that leave our pockets lighter, and our gift lists shorter. But with so many amazing deals happening at once, it can be hard to pick from the myriad of products that each claim to be the best.

That's where we come in, as we've tested thousands of items in our People Tested labs, putting best-selling products through vigorous and thorough trials to help you make better, more informed shopping decisions. The result? A wide range of the most giftable products of all kinds, from vacuum cleaners to eyeliner to electric blankets. And a bunch of our winning picks are on sale for Cyber Monday.

Because so many of our winning products are on sale, we've collected them all in one spot for you to peruse at your convenience (AKA, we already did the hard work for you). We've got gifts for everyone at various price points including our winner for the best robot vacuum, the iRobot Roomba 694, for 35 percent off its original price. Our lab tester commented that this nifty robot vacuum "handled the pet hair, human hair, and Cheerios extremely well."

Still wondering what to get for the person on your shopping list who seems to have everything? You can't really go wrong with the gift of clean air! Our contenders for the best overall air purifier went through rigorous testing, and the Levoit Air Purifier stood out from the crowd for its super speedy removal of pollutants from the air — and you can snag it for $187 at Amazon.

Going somewhere for the holidays? You can make your travel day oh-so-easy with the best under-seat luggage from Calpak, with hard sides to protect your belongings and a set of wheels to rock and roll through the airport with ease — and it's $30 off right now (and selling out quick!).

With so many amazing, tested products waiting to be snagged on sale, what are you waiting for? Time to get shopping!

Best Overall Deals

amazon

Of all the amazing deals tempting you to add to cart, there are a few that stand apart as the best of the best. This All-Clad Deep Fryer with Basket is a whopping 48 percent off and makes mouth-watering, golden brown donuts (perfect for Hanukkah Sufganiyot jelly-filled treats). And there's no better way to heat up all your delicious leftovers (and finally clear out your fridge) than in a 10-piece set of All-Clad Brushed D5 Stainless Cookware. It's going for 57 percent off, its lowest price in a while, according to Amazon.

We've also got our eye on the Olive + Crate Cooling Eucalyptus Sheets, which our tester described as "the softest, smoothest, coolest sheets I've felt yet." If that high praise isn't enough to make you want to add the moisture-wicking eucalyptus fiber sheets to your cart, then just wait until you see how they're priced for Cyber Monday (36 percent off!).

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $179 (orig. $274); amazon.com

All-Clad Deep Fryer with Basket, $159.95 (orig. $310); amazon.com

All-Clad Brushed D5 Stainless Cookware, $621.73 (orig. $1,429.94); amazon.com

Calpak Hue Mini Carry-On Luggage, $132 (orig. $165); calpaktravel.com

Keurig K-Duo Plus Coffee Maker, $185 (orig. $229.99); amazon.com

Olive + Crate Cooling Eucalyptus Sheets, $129.99 (orig. $203.99); amazon.com

T3 SinglePass Curl 1.25-inch Ceramic Curling Iron, $127.49 (orig. $169.99); amazon.com

7.5-ft Pre-Lit Slim Virginia Pine Artificial Christmas Tree Clear Lights, $155 (orig. $275); target.com

Best Home Deals

target

We've tested so many kitchen and home products and as pros at spotting a great deal, so we can tell you that the Cyber Monday sales on appliances, towels, and so much more are going to sell out quickly. The Philips Premium Airfryer XXL was the best air fryer out of the numerous ones we tested, and produced picture-perfect, golden french fries with no hassle (and no grease!). You can whip up crispy sweet potatoes and deliciously crunchy Brussels spouts for 30 percent off the usual price today — the perfect opportunity to finally get your kids to eat their vegetables!

These uber-soft, waffle-knit bath towels from Target are also on sale, and we're adding a few of each of their elegant colors to our carts. The stunning texture paired with their tasteful color options make the towels the perfect addition to serene bathrooms, and the soft, fray-resistant material will keep them feeling luxurious and fresh wash after wash.

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $179 (orig. $274); amazon.com

Philips Premium Airfryer XXL, $249.95 (orig. $349.95); amazon.com

All-Clad Deep Fryer with Basket, $159.95 (orig. $310); amazon.com

All-Clad Brushed D5 Stainless Cookware, $621.73 (orig. $1,429.94); amazon.com

Keurig K-Duo Plus Coffee Maker, $185 (orig. $229.99); amazon.com

DrinkMate OmniFizz Sparkling Water and Soda Maker, $115.19 (orig. $149.99); amazon.com

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, $409.95 (orig. $449.99); amazon.com

Magic Mill Food Dehydrator Machine, $149.99 (orig. $189.99); amazon.com

Miko Shiatsu Foot Massager, $129.99 (orig. $249.99); amazon.com

Casaluna Waffle Bath Towel, $12 (orig. $15); target.com

Olive + Crate Cooling Eucalyptus Sheets, $129.99 (orig. $203.99); amazon.com

7.5-ft Pre-Lit Slim Virginia Pine Artificial Christmas Tree Clear Lights, $155 (orig. $275); target.com

Best Travel Deals

calpak

The end of Thanksgiving festivities means that the winter holidays are fast approaching — and with the colder temperatures comes the itch to travel to somewhere warm. Luckily, some of the best travel accessories that we've tested this year are marked down for Cyber Monday, including the Samsonite 21-inch Freeform Hardside Expandable Carry-On for a whopping 60 percent off. You can glide through the busy holiday airport lines with ease with this smooth-rolling, dependable bag.

Samsonite 21-inch Freeform Hardside Expandable Carry-On, $159.99 (orig. $400); macys.com

Calpak Hue Mini Carry-On Luggage, $132 (orig. $165); calpaktravel.com

Vera Bradley Women's Cotton Weekender Travel Bag, $94 (orig. $135); amazon.com

OXO Brew Compact Cold Brew Coffee Maker, $27.49 (orig. $34.99); amazon.com

Kolcraft Cloud Plus Travel Stroller, $71.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com

Best Beauty and Style Deals

Ulta

There's a reason that the Tarte Shape Tape Full Coverage Concealer is one of the best-selling concealers on the market, thanks to its medium-to-full coverage and super smooth finish, and it's on sale right now for $10 off. One of our testers noted that this product didn't cake under their eyes, even after hours of wear (perfect for canceling out those leftover Thanksgiving-stress dark circles!).

We can barely believe that our top pick for the best Lululemon leggings is on sale right now for a fraction of its usual price! The Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets is perfect for running around doing last-minute Christmas shopping, or lounging around on the couch after a filling holiday meal. Did we mention they have pockets!?

Tarte Shape Tape Full Coverage Concealer, $20 (orig. $31); ulta.com

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner, $12 (orig. $23); amazon.com

Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets, $89 (orig. $128); lululemon.com

It Cosmetics Your Skin But Better Cc+ Cream, $33 (orig. $44); amazon.com

T3 SinglePass Curl 1.25-inch Ceramic Curling Iron $127.49 (orig. $169.99); amazon.com

Morovan Poly Gel Nail Kit, $39.99 with Prime (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Kiehl's Buttermask For Lips, $19.50 (orig. $26); kiehls.com

Best Pet Deals

amazon

We think your favorite furry friend deserves a treat for being so good this year, and Amazon has tons of not-be-missed deals. Gift your pet a cooling bed this year that'll keep them from overheating, even while the fireplace is roaring. The Coolaroo The Original Cooling Elevated Pet Bed was the best lightweight bed we tested, and it's 41 percent off right now. You can also keep an eye on your pet with the Eufy Dog Camera D605, the best pet monitoring device that we tested, which connects to your phone and even lets you give your pet a real treat with the click of a button, no matter where you are.

Check out more of our top picks that are on sale for Cyber Monday below.

Amazon

Buy It! Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, $409.95 (orig. $449.99); amazon.com

lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets, $89 (orig. $128); lululemon.com

Amazon

Buy It! iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $179 (orig. $274); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.