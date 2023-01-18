25 Valentine's Day Gifts Amazon Shoppers Are Loving Right Now, All Under $50

Valentine's Day is all about feeling the love — romantic, platonic, and familial. So when it comes to giving Valentine's Day gifts, you can't go wrong with heart-shaped boxes of chocolates, giant teddy bears, and red roses. But if you're looking for something less predictable this year, we've got you covered.

Amazon has plenty of cute Valentine's Day gifts for that special someone in your life, whether it's your boyfriend, girlfriend, husband, wife, mom, or sister. If you don't know where to start, we rounded up the 25 best Valentine's Day gift ideas that Amazon shoppers are currently adding to their carts — and everything is under $50.

Valentine's Day Gifts for Him

Men can be tricky to shop for, but these under-$50 gifts from Amazon will please even the pickiest guy in your life. Surprise your Valentine with this record player, which is 43 percent off right now, and play a romantic record while you cook a cozy dinner on February 14. We see dancing in the kitchen in your future.

Buy It! Kedok Vinyl Record Player, $45.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com

Any foodie will be excited to try this popular hot sauce from a brand that once made Oprah's list of Favorite Things. The gourmet condiment comes in a sleek bottle and has racked up more than 25,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who deem it "incredibly delicious" and "worth it."

For someone who deals with neck, back, or shoulder pain, this deep tissue massager is a smart Valentine's Day gift idea. The recipient can use it while relaxing on the couch, sitting at their desk working, or even while traveling. Snag it while it's on sale and give the gift of pain relief.

Buy It! Mirakel Neck Massager with Heat, $49.98 (orig. $54.99); amazon.com

Fashion Valentine's Day Gifts for Her

If you're looking for personalized Valentine's Day gifts for her, this initial necklace fits the bill. The $15 accessory includes two pieces of jewelry for the price of one: a chain link choker and a longer chain with a gold pendant. The recipient can wear them layered together or solo and the initial can either be theirs or yours to remind them of your love.

Buy It! M Moohan Gold Initial Necklace, $14.99 amazon.com

Everyone loves receiving slippers, and this top-rated pair boasts more than 23,000 perfect ratings on Amazon. One shopper claimed wearing them "feels like walking on a cloud" and another deemed them "fluffy and sturdy." Also on the cozy front, these shearling-lined sweatpants that will keep your Valentine warm while relaxing at home, and the pink pair is fitting for the holiday.

Beauty Valentine's Day Gifts for Her

For your beauty-loving lover, snag a few of these affordable Valentine's Day gifts she'll enjoy adding to her bathroom cabinet, like this multi-purpose stick that acts as blush, eyeshadow, and lipstick. Even Mandy Moore uses this brightening balm from Tula that hydrates and cools the delicate under-eye area.

The wildly popular Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask is backed by more than 17,000 Amazon customers who deem it a "must-have" and a "life-saver" for dry lips. The overnight treatment has earned the approval of celebs like Kendall Jenner, Drew Barrymore, Gigi Hadid, and Kate Hudson, the latter of whom recently called it "the best product right now."

Buy It! Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $24; amazon.com

Nearly 60,000 Amazon customers have sung this Olaplex conditioner's praises, dubbing it a "game changer" and "by far the best conditioner" they've used. Help your girlfriend, sister, or mom step up her hair care game with this effective Valentine's Day gift for her.

Buy It! Olaplex No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner, $30;amazon.com

Home Valentine's Day Gifts

These useful Valentine's Day gifts are suitable for anyone in your life, and if they're for someone you live with, you'll get some use out of them, too. Take this highly-rated candle, for instance: With a chic container and pleasant scent that can burn for 85 hours, you and your Valentine will enjoy having this in your home. Light it on the special day to set the mood.

Amazon's best-selling countertop blender, the Magic Bullet Blender, has earned a whopping 65,000 perfect ratings. Customers call it a "must-have kitchen gadget" and love how easy it is to clean. Make the biggest smoothie lover in your life happy with this useful Valentine's Day gift.

Buy It! Magic Bullet Blender, $36.99 (orig. $39.88); amazon.com

Don't wait around until February to scoop up these under-$50 Valentine's Day gifts Cupid would approve of. Shop more great ideas for your lovers at Amazon.

