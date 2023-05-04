Amazon Dropped a Customer-Loved Gift Guide for Mother's Day — and Prices Start at $4

With Mother's Day right around the corner, now's a good time to start shopping for the perfect gift.

If you're not sure where to start, Amazon dropped a customer-loved gift guide that's full of Mother's Day present inspo across fashion, beauty, home, tech, kitchen, and more. Every product in the curation has stellar ratings and glowing reviews from Amazon shoppers. From fuzzy slippers to smart speakers, there are plenty of gift ideas for every budget.

To help you get started, we pulled together our top customer-favorite Mother's Day gifts with prices starting at $4.

Best Customer-Loved Mother's Day Gifts

Pamper Mom with the ultra-popular Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask that's packed with vitamin C, coconut oil, shea seed butter, and other moisturizing ingredients. More than 21,100 customers have given it a five-star rating, calling it their "holy grail lip product" in reviews. Another highly rated beauty find we're loving from the gift guide is the Revlon One-Step Volumizer 1.0 Hot Air Brush, which makes it easy to achieve salon-styled hair right at home. One shopper who gave it a five-star rating, wrote, "As a busy working mom who loves a good hair product, I highly recommend this; It won't disappoint," and added, "[It] made my hair look beautiful and smooth."

Buy It! Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $24; amazon.com

Buy It! Revlon One-Step Volumizer 1.0 Hot Air Brush, $39.89; amazon.com

For moms who love jewelry, check out the Jiduo Duomiila Portable Jewelry Box that's currently on sale for as little as $7. With seven ring rolls, two divided compartments, an elastic pocket, and three necklace hooks, the compact box makes it easy to keep jewelry organized on the go. Shoppers who've awarded it a five-star rating rave that it's "sturdy" and "super cute."

Buy It! Jiduo Duomiila Portable Jewelry Box, $6.99 (orig. $7.99); amazon.com

If you want to give her a beautiful plant that will last forever with zero upkeep, consider wrapping up the Lego Icons Orchid Artificial Plant Building Set. Inspired by real orchids, the adult building set is a fun project and a unique piece of home decor. It has five leaves at the base and two air roots that can be arranged and rotated to create a personalized arrangement. One customer said that it "made the perfect Mother's Day gift," sharing that "it was the most fun gift I ever gave to my mom as it gave us something to do, and the end result was just beautiful."

Buy It! Lego Icons Orchid Artificial Plant Building Set, $44.67 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Keep scrolling for more customer-favorite Mother's Day gift ideas, then head to Amazon to shop the full gift guide.

Buy It! Rabbit 2-Pack Wine and Beverage Bottle Stoppers, $3.19 (orig. $3.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Yeti Rambler 10-Ounce Stackable Mug, $25; amazon.com

Buy It! Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron Covered Dutch Oven, $48.72; amazon.com

Buy It! Zulay Handheld Milk Frother, $11.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Echo Dot (3rd Gen), $19.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Capri Blue Scented Candle, $34; amazon.com

Buy It! Parlovable Fuzzy Crossband Slippers, $21.59 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Kindle Paperwhite, $139.99; amazon.com

