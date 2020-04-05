PSA: These 15 Stores Now Offer Curbside Pickup

Image zoom John Greim/LightRocket via Getty

While you could wait several days — if not weeks — for packages to arrive at your doorstep, a growing number of stores are offering a much easier way to shop.

Popular retailers like Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, Target, and JCPenney are providing curbside pickup at stores. Customers can shop for everything they need from the safety of their own homes and simply select same-day pickup as their shipping preference. From there, the store will let them know when their items will be ready to be delivered to their car.

The new way of shopping allows consumers to practice social distancing — and save, too! It not only cuts down on shipping costs, but some stores are throwing in discounts on curbside pickup orders as well.

Retailers Offering Curbside Pickup:

Several stores are also making it easy to bring back items as well with curbside returns (many have expanded their return window, too). And while some stores may not offer delivery to your car, they may have special hours or offers in place for at-risk shoppers.

Kohl’s is one of the many retailers pivoting amid the COVID-19 pandemic by launching a curbside pickup option this week. Shoppers can place their order online and will receive an email when it’s ready. The store compiles and holds orders for up to seven days, and then sends a reminder when an order is about to be canceled.

Bed Bath & Beyond is another popular shopping destination that now offers similar services. Customers can get their items within two hours and will be charged during pickup for everything they added to their carts. The retailer promises to hold orders for up to two days.

While you may miss the in-store shopping experience, it’s never been easier to get what you need quickly and without leaving your car. It’s likely that more retailers will expand their offerings in the coming weeks, so check back as we update this story with new information as it becomes available.

