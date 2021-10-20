Deal Alert! Amazon Is Selling Crest Whitestrips and Oral-B Electric Toothbrushes for Up to 50% Off
If you're in the market to upgrade your oral care routine, you're going to want to head to Amazon to shop today's Epic Daily deals.
Right now, you can save up to 40 percent on Crest 3D Whitestrips and Oral-B Electric toothbrushes and replacement heads. The can't-miss deals are part of the retailer's massive Holiday Beauty Haul, which features new deals dropping every day through October 25.
Shop Oral Care Deals at Amazon:
- Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips, $27.96 (orig. $47.99)
- Crest 3D White Whitestrips with Light, $39.99 (orig. $69.99)
- Oral-B Genius X Limited Electric Toothbrush, $99.99 (orig. $199.99)
- Oral-B iO Series 8 Electric Toothbrush with 3 Replacement Brush Heads, $199.99 (orig. $279.99)
Buy It! Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips, $27.96 (orig. $47.99); amazon.com
The ultra-popular Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips are marked down from $48 to just $28. The kit comes with 20 teeth whitening treatments that are designed to remove stains and make your teeth whiter. All you have to do is apply them onto your top and bottom teeth once a day for 30 minutes. Also included are two bonus one-hour treatments for same-day results.
The ultra-popular teeth whitening strips have earned more than 39,500 perfect ratings, with shoppers "stunned" by the results they're seeing — even on coffee and tea stains. "[I] have tried quite a few [teeth] whitening products in my lifetime, but this one is the best!" one customer wrote. "Easy to use, stays on your teeth and actually whitens so you can see the difference in the first couple of sessions."
Buy It! Crest 3D White Whitestrips with Light, $39.99 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com
Amazon also dropped the price of the Crest 3D White Whitestrips, which come with a light. The kit normally costs $70, but right now it's on sale for $40. Along with a handheld blue light, the kit comes with 10 teeth whitening treatment strips to use once a day for one hour. More than 8,000 shoppers have given the kit their stamp of approval, citing that it's easy to use and effective.
Buy It! Oral-B Genius X Limited Electric Toothbrush, $99.99 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com
Also on major markdown are a selection of Oral-B electric toothbrushes, including the Oral-B Genius X Limited Electric Toothbrush that's currently 50 percent off. It usually costs $200, but you can snag it for $100 today. Available in three colors, the toothbrush comes with one brush head, a charger, and a travel case. It has six cleaning modes and it even has Bluetooth, so you can connect to the Oral-B app and track your brushing habits.
For an even more personalized brushing experience, check out the Oral-B iO Series 8 Electric Toothbrush with 3 Replacement Brush Heads that's marked down from $280 to $200. It features a display screen that lets you select any of its six modes. It even flashes a red light if you're brushing too hard. The toothbrush also has a built-in timer that pulsates every 30 seconds. It comes with three replacement brush heads, a charger, and a travel case.
These deals are available today only, so shop the Crest 3D Whitestrips kits and Oral-B Electric toothbrushes while you can still score savings.
Buy It! Oral-B iO Series 8 Electric Toothbrush with 3 Replacement Brush Heads, $199.99 (orig. $279.99); amazon.com
