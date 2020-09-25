Crayola Released Halloween-Themed Face Masks for Kids (and Adults!) on Amazon

In addition to its colorful face masks that were launched in July, the popular arts and crafts brand has recently added Halloween-inspired face masks to its lineup. The face masks are available in both kids and teens/adult sizes with different styles to choose from. Each pack includes five face masks (meant to be worn for every day of the school week) that all have various Halloween caricature designs on them, like a witch, ghost, and mummy. The Crayola masks include nose wires, adjustable earloops, and name tags, and also come with a mesh laundry bag.