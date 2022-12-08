Reviewers Think These Hobby-Themed Subscription Boxes Make Awesome Gifts, and They're on Sale for the Holidays

Here’s an easy way to complete your shopping list 

By
Sarah Byron
Sarah Byron
Sarah Byron

Published on December 8, 2022 09:30 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

self care box tout
Photo: Crate Joy

With the holidays quickly approaching, the stress of completing your to-do list, from sending out holiday cards to getting matching pajamas, is likely on the rise. And, of course, the biggest task is conquering your gift list for friends and family. This is when a Cratejoy comes in handy, just in time for this wild gift-giving season.

Cratejoy is a subscription box hub for various interests of the recipient, from the plant lover to the at-home chef. All you have to do is order and add a festive bow or wrapping paper for your holiday gift exchange. With thousands of these subscription boxes sold, it's clear that shoppers are loving them, especially as gifts. One person who has the Therabox subscription enjoyed the box so much that they purchased another and gave it to a family member.

If you want to do the same, you're in luck: For a limited time, when you purchase a three month subscription, you can save 50 percent on the first box with the promo code MOREMERRY. Keep reading to see some of these hobby-themed boxes and who they'd make ideal gifts for.

Cratejoy Subscription Boxes by Recipient

The Self-Care Enthusiast

self care box tout
Crate Joy

Buy It! Cratejoy TheraBox Subscription Box, $31.66/month with code MOREMERRY (orig. $38/month); cratejoy.com

For those who love to transform their space into an at-home spa, Cratejoy offers Therabox that includes a therapeutic activity and seven full-sized self-care items worth over $120. These boxes are carefully curated by wellness experts, and they have everything from skincare for a little TLC to candles for a relaxing experience — a perfect way to close out the holiday stress.

With nearly 42,800 subscription boxes sold, shoppers are raving about how much they enjoy them for self-care. One reviewer said the Therabox items "get [their] mind flowing with positive vibes." Another shopper added that it's a "nice reminder to practice self-care."

The Crafter

craft in style
Crate Joy

Buy It! Cratejoy Craft in Style Subscription Box, $26.94/month with code MOREMERRY (orig. $32.33/month); cratejoy.com

For the arts and crafts lover, this Craft in Style subscription box will definitely meet their creative cravings. It comes with tons of DIY projects to enjoy like soap making, painting, weaving, and so much more. Each box contains all the supplies they'll need, so they'll be fully prepared to take on these crafty activities.

One shopper appreciated the "easy to follow" instructions for their project while another said these boxes are "so fun and creative." Another shopper shared that they loved the "high quality" supplies and even purchased a subscription as a gift for their mother so that they could do the crafts together virtually.

The Plant Lover

the cactique boutique box
Crate Joy

Buy It! Cratejoy The Cactique Boutique Subscription Box, $23.71/month with code MOREMERRY (orig. $28.45/month); cratejoy.com

Fans of cacti and succulents will adore The Cactique Boutique for the holidays. This subscription box is curated by small businesses and contains mini plant arrangements to put together. The box also comes with an accent item, which can be a candle, soap, or more desert-themed trinkets for the plant lover to add to their home.

Reviewers said that this is a great gift for beginners since the plants required minimal care. Tons of shoppers also noted how each box is thoughtfully packaged with one calling it "simply superb." Another shopper loved their subscription for the "beautiful pottery" included.

The Game Enthusiast

finders seekers mysteries
Crate Joy

Buy It! Cratejoy Finders Seekers Mysteries Subscription Box, $24.75/month with code MOREMERRY (orig. $29.70/month); cratejoy.com

Cratejoy also has boxes like this Finders Seekers Mysteries subscription for the game enthusiast. Each subscription box contains a family-friendly game based in different cities throughout the world. It's a great gift for those who love mystery, puzzles, travel, and strategy.

This box has more than 1,000 five-star ratings, with one shopper calling it a "great family fun" activity. One person even gave this as a gift to their spouse for the holidays last year. Couples are also enjoying this game subscription box for date night. One duo said they "look forward" to receiving this box every month while another shared that they're "constantly impressed" by the games each time.

This sale ends on December 11, so be sure to take advantage of the Cratejoy promo code at checkout to save on the first subscription box.

campfires box
Crate Joy

Buy It! Cratejoy The Cruisin' + Campfires Subscription Box, $32.77/month with code MOREMERRY (orig. $39.33/month); cratejoy.com

kitchen inspiration box
Crate Joy

Buy It! Cratejoy Global Kitchen Inspiration Subscription Box, $39.16/month with code MOREMERRY (orig. $47/month); cratejoy.com

once upon a book club box
Crate Joy

Buy It! Cratejoy Once Upon a Book Club Subscription Box, $52.77/month with code MOREMERRY (orig. $63.33/month); cratejoy.com

cleanfit box
Crate Joy

Buy It! Cratejoy Clean.Fit Subscription Box, $31.66/month with code MOREMERRY (orig. $38/month); cratejoy.com

