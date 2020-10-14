Shop

The Softest and Coziest Things You Can Buy on Sale at Amazon Right Now — All Under $40

Hurry, these Prime Day deals end tonight
By Stephanie Perry
Cozyness is the name of the game this fall (who are we kidding, it’s our aesthetic year round) and we’re ditching our denim for sweatpants, our sneakers for slippers, and turning ourselves into a human burrito with our favorite cozy blankets. Side note: Wrapping yourself in this viral burrito blanket (which happens to be 32 percent off) will help you really commit to the cause. 

If you too are on the hunt for only the softest pieces, you’re in luck. Amazon Prime Day, which ends tonight at 11:59 p.m. PT, is a great time to stock up on essentials — yes, as far as we’re concerned loungewear, blankets, and pajama sets all fall into that category. 

And just because we’re favoring comfort doesn’t mean we’re sacrificing style. The top-rated Messic Store Tie Dye Printed Lounge Set, for example, comes in four fun tie-dye prints, as well as star patterned and leopard print designs, making it just as cute as it is cozy. Customers say Sochow Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket is not only “super soft” and “warm” but it also has a “wonderful design” that will look great thrown over an armchair when not being used. 

Buy It! Messic Store Tie Dye Printed Lounge Set, $26.39 (orig. $32.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Sochow Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket, $25.59 (orig. $31.99); amazon.com

To complete your cozy look, throw on a pair of HomeTop’s cute Memory Foam Slippers, which have garnered over 6,000 ratings due to their “great style and comfort.” For those who prefer to not wear shoes indoors, try these pretty fuzzy socks for less than $10.

Buy It! HomeTop Memory Foam Slippers, $10.95 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Tehook Fuzzy Socks, $9.83 (orig. $12.29); amazon.com

Whether you’re in need of a new comfy robe or five-star rated sweatpants that will go perfectly with that Zoom-friendly top, there’s sure to be a discount that suits your style. To help, we rounded up the 20 comfiest Prime Day deals worth adding to your closet. For non-Prime members, be sure to grab your free 30-day trial and shop these products before they return to their pre-deal prices later today. 

The Best Cozy Finds from Amazon Prime Day 

