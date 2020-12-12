Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The Coziest Gifts Under $30 from Amazon That Will Arrive in Time for the Holidays

It’s hard to believe that it’s already December, and Christmas is just two weeks away. If you’re feeling stressed about getting your holiday shopping done before the celebrations begin, we’ve got you covered with the coziest last-minute gifts from Amazon for under $30.

Since many of us are spending more time at home this winter than ever before, we could all use some warm and comfy items. Luckily, the Amazon Gift Ideas section includes everything from slip-on memory foam slippers to a super soft plush robe. And the best part is that everything on our list of cozy gifts is under $30 and will arrive in time for the holidays.

Shop Cozy Gifts from Amazon for Under $30:

A surefire way to win the holidays is to gift your loved ones a pair of cozy slippers. These fleece-lined memory foam slippers are number-one best-sellers on Amazon, and they have nearly 16,000 five-star ratings. One reviewer called them “cozy and warm but not too squishy,” noting that “they have great support and keep my feet warm.”

Buy It! UltraIdeas Fleece-Lined Slippers, $21.03 with coupon (orig. $23.90); amazon.com

Another cozy gift you can’t go wrong with is this fuzzy long-sleeve crew-neck sweatshirt with pockets. It comes in eight different colors and ranges in size from S to XXL. You can wear this top with leggings or sweats around the house or throw on a pair of jeans and boots to stay warm at socially distanced gatherings. At just $20, the comfy sweatshirt makes a versatile and affordable gift.

Buy It! Gadewake Long-Sleeve Sweatshirt with Pockets, $19.99; amazon.com

If you’re looking for a more substantial gift that still fits in your budget, check out this $30 faux-shearling jacket. The oversized coat features fleece fabric on both the exterior and interior lining for optimal warmth and coziness. “This jacket is amazing,” one of the 1,700 five-star reviewers wrote. “I never want to take it off, and it takes everything in me to not wear it everyday. It’s so warm and comfy, I recommend this to everyone.”

Buy It! PrettyGarden Faux-Shearling Jacket, $29.99 (orig. $33.99); amazon.com

There’s still time to get in your last-minute holiday shopping, so we recommend taking advantage of these cozy gifts under $30. We could all use something soft and comfortable this winter, especially for these prices.