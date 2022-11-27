18 Cozy Items That PEOPLE Editors Are Loving This Holiday Season

It's the best time of the year! Holiday sales time, that is.

As avid shoppers — both for work and play — we can confidently say that Black Friday and Cyber Monday (and all the days in between) are some of the best times to get those wish list items you've been pining for. Thanks to the plethora of deals happening across the internet, you're more than likely to find what you want on sale.

Of course, this is also a great time to grab gifts for friends and family, too. And if you're looking for things that elicit warmth and coziness, we've got you covered. We at PEOPLE editors put together a list of our favorite fashion and home products that deliver exactly that, many of which you can save on right now.

From teddy bear-like lounge pants to supremely soft sweaters to deliciously scented candles, there's sure to be one cozy find on here that will bring you, or someone you know, joy this holiday season. Best of all, prices start at just $23!

Keeping scrolling to read more about why our editors love these cozy picks!

Spanx AirEssentials Wide Leg Pant

"Spanx sent me the AirEssentials lounge pants when they launched about a year ago, and they've become a staple in my work-from-home attire. I've also dubbed them my official 'plane pants' because the wide-leg silhouette is so breezy and comfortable for long flights. Plus, if I ever get too hot, I can easily pull the wide hem of the pants up to let my legs breathe. It probably looks silly, but hey, it's functional! Oh, and did I mention they recently got Oprah Winfrey's stamp of approval?" —Alex Warner, commerce editor & strategist

Spanx

Buy It! Spanx AirEssentials Wide Leg Pant, $94.40 (orig. $118); spanx.com

Richie House Fleece Bathrobe

"A cozy robe is basically the definition of a good gift, in my opinion, and my mom got it just right when she gave me this affordable fleece bathrobe a few years ago. It's so soft and plush, even to this day. I keep it just steps from my bed and throw it on right after I wake up to make coffee and do my daily Wordle and Duolingo. It comes in tons of colors and variations, including versions with hoods and short styles. But I'd definitely recommend going long: I'm 5'4", and the neutral color, medium size unisex robe hits just above my ankles." —Laura Gurfein, commerce editorial director

Amazon

Buy It! Richie House Fleece Bathrobe, $35.99 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Alo Yoga Oversized Sherpa Trench

"Until it's publicly acceptable to rock a blanket outside of my apartment, this coat keeps me feeling snuggly in public. It's a bit of a splurge, but I always get compliments from strangers on the street. It doesn't have a zipper, so it's best layered over sweatshirts/sweaters for a chic but cozy look. Keep in mind that 'oversized' is no understatement — I'm usually a small or medium in Alo, and I had to get an XXS. I chose the camel for everyday wear, but the limited-edition dusty pink is giving super trendy BarbieCore vibes. Also, DEEP ZIPPERED POCKETS! The utility is unmatched. If trenches aren't your thing, Alo also sells varsity jackets, puffers and cropped hoodies galore in the same shearling material. No matter the silhouette, you'll feel like a cuddly teddy bear." —Michele Corriston, platforms director

Alo

Buy It! Alo Yoga Oversized Shearling Trench, $208 (orig. $298); aloyoga.com

Allbirds Wool Dwellers

"No matter how great my Zoom sweater/earring game is, I can guarantee you I'm wearing these slippers under my desk. I actually hate almost all slippers because I hate claustrophobic-feeling feet (I can't explain it, but if you know, you know). However, living in an old, drafty house necessitates them whenever the weather dips below 'boiling.' These are great because they're lightweight, breathable, and open, not to mention super comfy, made sustainably, and machine-washable." —Alex Apatoff, executive editor

Allbirds

Buy It! Allbirds Wool Dwellers, $54 (orig. $75); allbirds.com

J.Crew Collared V Neck Sweater

"Something this cozy has no business also being this chic, but alas, J.Crew has done it again. This is one of my most beloved sweaters because it's insanely soft, and it's not even cashmere. It's the ultimate layering sweater, too. It looks great with a white tee underneath, on its own, or with an oversized peacoat on top." —Ana Calderone, food editor

J.Crew

Buy It! J.Crew Collared V-Neck Sweater in Supersoft Yarn, $45.10 with code FRIDAY (orig. $98); jcrew.com

Clootess Chunky Knit Blanket Chenille Throw

"I ordered this chunky blanket from Amazon last month, and it truly makes the best cold-weather companion. Its soft chenille material and oversized yarn are the perfect ingredients for an extra-cozy throw on chilly nights. Whether it's folded up on the edge of my bed or I'm using it for a comfortable cocoon, it serves as an ideal winter accessory. I'm a fan of all things chunky and oversized, and this throw is a trendy finishing touch to any blanket or couch. It's also an amazing and affordable holiday gift for under $50." —Jasmine Hyman, commerce producer

Amazon

Buy It! Clootess Chunky Knit Blanket Chenille Throw, $39.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Brooklyn Candle Studio Fern + Moss Candle

"My sister got me three candles from Brooklyn Candle Studio for the holidays last year, and they are by far the most-used gift I received. There are a bunch of different colors to choose from, but I love burning the brand's Fern + Moss candle this time of year. Made to smell like woodsy Northern California, it has hints of lavender, spruce, pine, and sage. I light it at my desk, in front of the TV while watching a movie, and on a shelf in my bathroom — and it instantly makes my space feel more romantic and cozy." —Lindsey Greenfeld, commerce editor

Brooklyn Candle Studio

Buy It! Brooklyn Candle Studio Fern + Moss Candle, $22.40 with code BFCM20 (orig. $28); brooklyncandlestudio.com

Dearfoams Fireside Cairns Slide Slippers

"My always-cold feet rejoice every time I slip them into these warm, soft, and fluffy slippers. I've worn them every day (even through the summer) over the past year, and they're still in great shape. And you just can't beat the under-$50 price point!" —Jessica Mattern, editorial director

Amazon

Buy It! Dearfoams Fireside Cairns Slide Slippers, $29.50 (orig. $42.99); amazon.com

Zesica Fall Long Sleeve Crew Sweater

"Ever since temperatures have dropped below 40 degrees in New York City, I've had some difficulty finding my work uniform. I enjoy the structure of having an outfit basically picked out for me before I even wake up. Just the other week, one of my co-workers wore this to the office, and I fell in love. It is perfect for daily wear thanks to the simple body, patterned sleeves, and 17 different colors — plenty more than the five I need to make it from Monday through Friday. It's also cozy enough that I want to wear it on weekends." —Meg Lappe, senior editorial director

Amazon

Buy It! Zesica Fall Long Sleeve Crew Sweater, $41.79 with coupon (orig. $51.99); amazon.com

Aerie Offline By Aerie Fluffy Sherpa Jogger

"Putting on these joggers is like wrapping my legs in the coziest blanket. I'm constantly cold, and while I'm able to layer on top, bottoms are harder. I don't need to worry about staying warm below my waist when I wear these, though, because they are so soft and snug. I also love the teddy bear look to them and the zip pockets for convenience." —Lauren Fischer, partnerships editor

Aerie

Buy It! Aerie Offline By Aerie Fluffy Sherpa Jogger, $32.97 (orig. $54.95); ae.com

White + Warren Essential Cashmere Crewneck

"If you find yourself buying new sweaters every season from fast fashion brands, consider investing in a more timeless piece this winter, if your budget allows. White + Warren, a brand known for its gorgeous cashmere pieces — including the Travel Wrap — sent me the Essential Cashmere Crewneck in toffee heather, and I quickly fell in love with the quality. While more expensive than other sweaters I own, it's so cozy and easy to style. I can layer it over a white button-down with trousers, wear it under a blazer or jean jacket with jeans, or pair it with a midi or maxi skirt. The classic silhouette means it'll earn a place in your closet season after season, and you won't have to buy a new one each year." —Erika Reals, commerce editor

White + Warren

Buy It! White + Warren Essential Cashmere Crewneck, $240 at checkout (orig. $320); whiteandwarren.com

Nest Holiday Reed Diffuser

"Nothing is less cozy than getting bundled up in fuzzy slippers, an oversized sweatshirt, and a soft throw just to have your atmosphere miss the mark. Adding a holiday-scented reed diffuser is my easiest trick for boosting the warmth and ambience of my tiny apartment, and Nest's pretty glass bottles add a touch of decor along with the welcoming scent. I love Nest products year-round, but now is an especially good time to shop the brand while its limited-edition holiday line is out. Scoop up one for yourself and a few extras for gifts; I've given reed diffusers to so many hosts, in-law figures, and relatives over the years." —Claudia Fisher, editorial director

Nordstrom

Buy It! Nest Holiday Reed Diffuser, $58; nordstrom.com

Patagonia Better Sweater Fleece Jacket

"I've had this Patagonia fleece for a few years, and I swear it gets softer every fall. The 100 percent recycled material keeps heat in as a jacket on its own, but it's also surprisingly easy to layer it under a bigger puffer coat on especially cold days. I love that the zipper brings the collar up to standing, so my neck and chin can tuck in underneath the cozy fleece, too. Plus, it's machine-washable, so I can toss it in whenever I inevitably spill something on it, and it comes out good as new." —Ariel Scotti, partnerships editor and strategist

REI

Buy It! Patagonia Better Sweater Fleece Jacket, $149; rei.com

Crocs Furever Crush Clogs

"I wear Crocs Crush Clogs pretty much every day. The slip-on shoes are as comfortable as the brand's Classic Clogs but way cuter thanks to their adorable bubble wedge. And now, I don't have to rely on socks to keep me cozy in my go-to shoes. The Crush collection's latest style, Furever Crush Clogs, comes lined with faux shearling and features a fabulous fuzzy color for next-level coziness." —Andie Kanaras, senior branded content writer

Crocs

Buy It! Crocs Furever Crush Clogs, $79.99; crocs.com

Free People Hot Shot Onesie

"This is the coziest onesie I've ever owned. I've had this super soft onesie for months, and it's still my go-to out of all the clothes in my closet. What I love about it is that I can layer up as much as I want. Whether I'm wearing it with a cropped tee and a sweater or a fitted long-sleeve and a high-waist belt, I know I'm loving my outfit for comfort and style throughout the day. I've worn it for travel, school drop-offs, and out for coffee with friends. This onesie is under $100 and offered in a ton of colors, all of which are on my holiday list." —Sarah Byron, partnerships commerce writer

Free People

Buy It! Free People Hot Shot Onesie, $70; freepeople.com

Brunette the Label The Fair Isle Not Your Boyfriend's Knit

"There are few things I love more than my cozy knits, and this sweater from Brunette the Label is the softest, warmest of them all. It perfectly achieves that oversized, slouchy effect without looking shapeless, making it one of those rare unicorn pieces that allows you to look both chic AND cozy. I've never been to Vail, but I imagine this is the kind of sweater you can find the après ski crowd sporting in every lodge (for now, it helps me at least pretend I'm relaxing fireside when I'm actually just at my desk)." —Karli Bendlin, senior editor

Brunette the Label

Buy It! Brunette the Label The Fair Isle Not Your Boyfriend's Knit, $109; brunettethelabel.com

Sanuk Cozy Vibe Shearling Slippers

"These are my go-to shoes for dog-walking, commuting to the office, and running errands. They feel so delicious on my feet and keep me warm while I'm being blown over by gusting winds in New York. They're also just adorable." —Erin Johnson, senior editor

Sanuk

Buy It! Sanuk Cozy Vibe Shearling Slippers, $90; sanuk.com

Eileen Fisher Turtleneck

"If you need to build up your sweater collection with the temperatures quickly dropping, this turtleneck knit from Eileen Fisher adds some style to everyday looks. The cropped length is perfect for pairing with high-waisted pants of any kind — whether you're working from home in leggings or at the office in pleated trousers. The brand gifted me this sweater in maple oat, but all four colors are perfect for the fall/winter season." —Erika Reals, commerce editor

Eileen Fisher

Buy It! Eileen Fisher Merino Cropped Turtleneck Top in Regenerative Wool, $228; eileenfisher.com

