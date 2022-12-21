Oprah Is a Fan of This Bedding and Pajama Brand That Is Having an Under-the-Radar Warehouse Sale — Up to 55% Off

Winter is the season when everyone simply wants to curl up in a comfy bed and wear warm loungewear. And when it comes to coziness, one of the best brands to provide it is Cozy Earth.

If you're not already familiar with Cozy Earth, it has one legendary fan: Oprah. Over the past four years, Oprah has given the brand her seal of approval by featuring its dreamy snooze-wares on her Favorite Things List. And right now, you can stock up during Cozy Earth's We Made Too Much Sale, where you can snag some best-sellers from bedding to super-luxe feeling loungewear at extra low prices — up to 55 percent off. Pricing does vary by color and size, and depending on the combination may be a part of the brand's holiday sale (although the discount may not be as steep).

Here are some of the best finds from the sale, but you'll want to act fast, as there are limited quantities available.

Best Deals from Cozy Earth's We Made Too Much Sale

A pair of warm socks is one of the most important winter accessories to own. Oprah featured The Plush Lounge Sock on her 2021 Favorite Things List and said they will "make you feel like you're walking on clouds." They're made from temperature-regulating viscose bamboo fabric, making them extremely soft and breathable for all-year-round use. You can buy them in packs of three in various colors, including neutrals such as gray, cream, and camel, as well as in bolder options like pine green and bright red.

Perfect for hot sleepers or humid climates, this Cozy Earth Silk Comforter is stuffed with 100 percent mulberry silk. If you want to sleep with something cuddly to drape over you but don't need anything heavy, then this comforter is meant for you.

One reviewer wrote, "It has the softest silk material and best temperature control. It's [a] light enough material, but still provides a nice weight at night for added comfort and warmth on cooler nights." Sleep easy with this comforter — the natural material is great at keeping the heat in when it's cold and does wonders for breathability in the summer. You can even get pillow shams to match.

It's not every day that you see a pair of Cozy Earth's Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajamas on sale for over $100 off. Elevate your sleepwear game with this set that blends a classic style with ultra-comfy fabric. They are made from 95 percent viscose from bamboo, making for an amazingly cozy-meets-cooling night's sleep. The pocketed button-up and pants with an elastic waist are available in regular and tall options, sizes XS-XXXL, and five colors.

If you love the texture and the aesthetic of linen, then you'll want to check out the Linen Sheet Set. It includes a top sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. With a breathable fabric that does not trap excess heat under the covers, these sheets, which are also made of 70 percent viscose from bamboo, will make for a comfortable night's rest for both cold and hot sleepers, no matter the season.

Keep scrolling to shop more of our Cozy Earth favorites below.

