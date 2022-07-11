The Sheets That Oprah Has Called the 'Softest Ever' Are 35% Off at This Sitewide Sale
Prime Day doesn't start until tomorrow, but that doesn't mean you need to wait to get discounts on home essentials. Cozy Earth is celebrating the popular shopping event with a sitewide sale on all of its luxurious bedroom sets from Monday, July 11 through Thursday, July 14. The sale highlights all of its best-sellers, like bamboo sheets, comforters, and plush bath towels — with deals up to 35 percent off.
It even includes a few wardrobe staples that have been on Oprah's Favorite Things list for the past three years, such as bamboo pajamas, bamboo joggers, and comfy lounge socks. For those with a penchant for athleisure, all women's loungewear will be marked down when you use the code PRIMELOUNGE. The same deal applies to Cozy Earth's popular sheets and comforters with the code PRIMESHEETS.
Basically, you can surround yourself with soft things for discounted prices — an absolute dream. And if you're in the market for bath goodies or menswear, the rest of the site will be 30 percent off when you use the code PRIMEDAY at checkout.
Apart from being cozy — which, it most certainly is! — the brand's use of bamboo as the primary material in its clothing and bedding is what really sets it apart. It wicks away sweat and creates a cooling sensation on your skin, making it ideal for the hot summer months when you want to be cozy, but not toasty.
Use the Cozy Earth Prime Day Sale to stock up on everything you need for maximum comfort, whether you're in bed or just lounging around. Read on for the best deals from the limited-time sale.
Best Cozy Earth Loungewear Deals
Whether you leave the house or not, this soft loungewear will be the new star of your wardrobe. Between the short sleeve bamboo pajama set in a stretchy knit material, and the bamboo tank and ultra-soft shorts, these clothes will have you living in comfort all day long. Enjoy your morning in pajamas and then level up with the joggers and lounge tank for excursions outside. Plus, Cozy Earth's loungewear has been a longtime favorite of celebrities like Oprah, Hilary Duff, Nina Dobrev, and Mandy Moore, meaning you should add a pair (or two) of these cozy styles to your cart, so you can get in on this A-list fan club for less!
- Women's Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajamas in Stretch-Knit, $113.75 with code PRIMELOUNGE (orig. $175)
- Women's Bamboo Joggers, $97.50 with code PRIMELOUNGE (orig. $150)
- Women's Ultra-Soft Bamboo Pullover Crew, $74.75 with code PRIMELOUNGE (orig. $115)
- Women's Short Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set in Stretch-Knit, $100.75 with code PRIMELOUNGE (orig. $155)
- The Plush Lounge Sock, $31.20 with code PRIMELOUNGE (orig. $48)
- Women's Stretch-Knit Bamboo Lounge Tee, $48.75 with code PRIMELOUNGE (orig. $75)
- Women's Stretch-Knit Bamboo Kimono Robe, $81.25 with code PRIMELOUNGE (orig. $125)
- Women's Ultra-Soft Bamboo Jogger Shorts, $48.75 with code PRIMELOUNGE (orig. $75)
- Women's Stretch-Knit Bamboo Lounge Tank, $45.50 with code PRIMELOUNGE (orig. $70)
- Rib-Knit Bamboo Boyfriend Sleep Dress, $78 with code PRIMELOUNGE (orig. $120)
- Rib-Knit Bamboo Long Sleeve Lounge Top, $81.25 with code PRIMELOUNGE (orig. $125)
- Rib-Knit Bamboo V-Neck Tank Lounge Dress, $91 with code PRIMELOUNGE (orig. $140)
- Rib-Knit Bamboo Lounge Capri, $84.50 with code PRIMELOUNGE (orig. $130)
- Rib-Knit Bamboo V-Neck Lounge Tank, $58.50 with code PRIMELOUNGE (orig. $90)
- Rib-Knit Bamboo Lounge Short, $55.25 with code PRIMELOUNGE (orig. $85)
- Rib-Knit Bamboo Short Sleeve Lounge Top, $61.75 with code PRIMELOUNGE (orig. $95)
- The Plush Modern Crew Sock, $27.30 with code PRIMELOUNGE (orig. $42)
- Women's Short Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Top in Stretch-Knit, $55.25 with code PRIMELOUNGE (orig. $85)
- Women's Bamboo Pajama Pant in Stretch-Knit, $61.75 with code PRIMELOUNGE (orig. $95)
Best Cozy Earth Bedding Deals
Oprah also once called Cozy Earth's sheet set the "softest ever," so we can imagine that it might be difficult to leave your bed in the morning once you add the moisture-wicking sheets to your rotation. The bamboo sheets will keep you cool throughout the night, especially in hot summer months, and envelop you in silky softness on lazy mornings. Best of all, they're $110 off right now.
Looking for blankets instead? Then consider this lightweight duvet cover and this temperature-regulating throw blanket. Shoppers rave about how "luxurious" they feel and each one would add a nice accent to your bed.
- Bamboo Sheet Set, $207.35–$285.35 with code PRIMESHEETS (orig. $319–$439)
- Standard Fill Bamboo Comforter, $259.35–$350.35 with code PRIMESHEETS (orig. $399–$539)
- Bamboo Duvet Cover, $194.35–$233.35 with code PRIMESHEETS (orig. $299–$359)
- Bamboo Pillowcases, $57.85–$64.35 with code PRIMESHEETS (orig. $89–$99)
- Bamboo Fitted Sheet, $90.35–$116.35 with code PRIMESHEETS (orig. $139–$179)
- Silk Pillows, $181.35–$213.85 with code PRIMESHEETS (orig. $279–$329)
- Bamboo Mattress Pad, $116.35–$161.85 with code PRIMESHEETS (orig. $179–$249)
- Bamboo Blanket, $70.85–$246.35 with code PRIMESHEETS (orig. $109–$379)
- Bamboo Top Sheet, $90.35–$109.85 with code PRIMESHEETS (orig. $139–$169)
- Linen Bamboo Sheet Set, $239.85–$317.85 with code PRIMESHEETS (orig. $369–$489)
- Bamboo Throw Blanket, $142.35 with code PRIMESHEETS (orig. $219)
- Cloud Knit Throw, $109.85 with code PRIMESHEETS (orig. $169)
Best Cozy Earth Bath Linen Deals
Don't forget to check out the brand's bath essentials, either, because what's better than a plush bath mat greeting your feet after a relaxing shower? And the spa-quality upgrade is just $35 right now.
There's also a bath towel set, which is made out of a mix of high-quality bamboo and viscose, that's $34 off right now. The towels will make wrapping up after a shower that much more cozy and are built to last. Customers love how "thick, soft, and absorbent" they are, and say that they "keep their fluff and shape after many washes."
- The Premium Plush Bath Towels, $84 with code PRIMEDAY (orig. $120)
- The Premium Plush Hand Towels, $42 with code PRIMEDAY (orig. $60)
- The Premium Plush Bath Sheets, $98 with code PRIMEDAY (orig. $140)
- The Premium Plush Wash Cloths, $28 with code PRIMEDAY (orig. $40)
- The Premium Plush Bath Mat, $35 with code PRIMEDAY (orig. $50)
Shop More Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals:
- The Sheets That Oprah Has Called the 'Softest Ever' Are 35% Off at This Sitewide Sale
- All of These Early-Access Amazon Prime Day Deals Are Just $10 This Weekend
- Found: A KitchenAid Stand Mixer Already Marked Down to Its Lowest Price of the Year
- Over 4,000 Five-Star Reviewers Swear by Crest 3D Whitestrips — and They're 45% Off Ahead of Prime Day