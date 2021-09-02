Oprah's Favorite Bedding and Loungewear Brand Launched a Sitewide Sale for Labor Day
It's usually a badge of honor for a brand or product to be included in Oprah's highly anticipated list of Favorite Things every year, and even more impressive when something gets Oprah's seal of approval multiple times in a row. Yet that's exactly what Cozy Earth has accomplished: The celebrity-loved bedding and loungewear company, known for its cooling sheets, breathable pajamas, and cozy joggers that also call Hilary Duff, Mandy Moore, and Nina Dobrev a fan, were part of Oprah's Favorite Things from 2018 to 2020. The talk show host and philanthropist's favorites included the Sheets and Duvet Cover Bundle, the Stretch-Knit Bamboo Classic Pajama Set, the Bamboo Pullover Crew, and Bamboo Jogger Pant — all of which you can actually get on sale right now.
Cozy Earth has launched a sitewide Labor Day sale with bundles marked down by 25 percent, and everything else (including Oprah's picks) is 20 percent off through the holiday weekend. It's a great time to try out the brand that got Oprah's praise three years in a row, or even pick up other Cozy Earth best-sellers such as the bamboo sheet set, bamboo blanket, soft tees, and a lounge dress. With September having officially arrived and colder months just around the corner, we can't think of a better time to stock up on these snuggle-worthy essentials.
Even without Oprah's nod of approval, Cozy Earth is noteworthy for its incredibly temperature-regulating sheets that have more than 2,000 five-star ratings. Made with bamboo to be cooling in summer and warm in winter, the sheets allow you to sleep with "50 percent less humidity and enjoy temperatures that are two to three degrees cooler," according to the brand. A reviewer said their sleep has "improved drastically thanks to these amazing sheets," while another wrote that "you feel like you are sleeping on a cloud" with Cozy Earth's bedding.
Shoppers have given the same praise to Cozy Earth's bamboo blanket, duvet cover, and comforter, but if you want something even heftier and more sateen-like, Cozy Earth also has a silk comforter that reviewers say "keeps you at the perfect temperature throughout the night and isn't too heavy and bulky." It's filled completely with mulberry silk, and you can even get pillows to match.
If you actually want to wear Cozy Earth's ultra-comfy sheets, the brand's pajama sets, lounge tops and bottoms are just the thing. They're made with the same soft-as-butter bamboo fabric as Cozy Earth's bedding, and are as little as $56 in Cozy Earth's Labor Day sale. Hot sleepers might love the Short Sleeve Stretch-Knit Bamboo Pajama Set shoppers say are "worth every penny," while the Oprah-loved joggers are practically made for wearing everywhere, including the grocery store and even a slow yoga session.
There's no guarantee when everything from Cozy Earth might go on sale again, so you'll want to save on these comfy finds while they're on sale. Shop our favorites from the Oprah-approved brand on sale below.
