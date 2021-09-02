Oprah's Favorite Bedding and Loungewear Brand Launched a Sitewide Sale for Labor Day

Even without Oprah's nod of approval, Cozy Earth is noteworthy for its incredibly temperature-regulating sheets that have more than 2,000 five-star ratings. Made with bamboo to be cooling in summer and warm in winter, the sheets allow you to sleep with "50 percent less humidity and enjoy temperatures that are two to three degrees cooler," according to the brand. A reviewer said their sleep has "improved drastically thanks to these amazing sheets," while another wrote that "you feel like you are sleeping on a cloud" with Cozy Earth's bedding.