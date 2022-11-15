This Cozy Brand Has Been Oprah's 'Favorite' for 5 Years Running — and We Have an Exclusive Code for Her 2022 Pick

There are little luxuries we all deserve in this world, and the feeling of soft comfort with anything that touches our skin is one of them.

Take a hint from Oprah, whose 2022 Favorite Things list includes a number of cozy picks that look good, and feel even better. While her "favorites" change each year, one brand is starting to make itself a staple on her list. Cozy Earth, which has claimed a spot on her list for five years in a row, just dropped its early Black Friday deals offering up to 35 off percent sitewide through December 4.

Cozy Earth Early Black Friday Deals

Oprah's favorite Cozy Earth pick this year was the Waffle Bath Towel Bundle, which comes with two larger bath sheets, two bath towels, two hand towels, and four washcloths. The towels are made from bamboo and cotton, with absorbent terry fabric on the towel's inside, and a cotton textured waffle design on the outside. Available in three colors, the bath towels "make you feel as though you are at a spa" and are "extremely absorbent and luxuriously soft," according to shoppers. And Oprah said the towels also "look good hanging in your bathroom." While the bundle isn't included in the Black Friday sale, you can use our exclusive discount code WAFFLEBATH for 30 percent off all waffle bath single-item purchases through March 15.

Cozy Earth

Buy It! Cozy Earth Waffle Bath Sheets, $98 (orig. $140) with code WAFFLEBATH

The comfort doesn't stop there. Oprah's OG Cozy Earth pick from 2018 was the Classic Bedding Bundle, a bamboo sheet set plus duvet cover that Oprah said was the "softest EVER." Made with viscose from bamboo, the sheets boast a cooling, moisture-wicking quality to eliminate night sweats. Plus, the brand offers a 100-night trial period so you can make sure you love your purchase. One shopper described the sheets as "comfortable and cool," and said that "it's weird but awesome just how well they do at making you feel they're at the right temperature."

Cozy Earth

Buy It! Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set, $$223.30 (orig. $319)

Aside from soft bedding and bath picks, Cozy Earth makes wearable comfort, too. The brand's loungewear is designed with the same ultra-breathable viscose from bamboo material, and you can choose from buttery-soft styles available in neutral colors like ivory, gray, and blush. Grab the Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajamas in Stretch-Knit, another one of Oprah's past "favorites." Available in short sleeve and long-sleeve options with pants or shorts — plus a customizable mix-and-match option — one reviewer wrote that these pajamas are "so soft to the touch but very durable for multiple washes throughout the week."

Cozy Earth

Buy It! Cozy Earth Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajamas in Stretch-Knit, $129.50 (orig. $185)

For a soft style that you can wear inside the house and out, the Rib Knit Bamboo Jogger Pants and matching Bamboo hoodie deliver a relaxed version of Oprah's favorite Bamboo Joggers. This cool-meets-cozy style that shoppers said "feels so rich in material" is made of breathable, moisture-wicking fabric to help regulate your body temperature. And don't worry about wearing them too much — reviewers have said they "wash up incredibly well and look brand new after every wash."

Cozy Earth

Buy It! Cozy Earth Rib Knit Bamboo Jogger Pants, $105 (orig. $150)

The fastest way to get snug is through your feet, and Cozy Earth's Plush Lounge Socks keep toes warm through the winter, while still offering lightweight fabric to avoid sweating or overheating. They also make handy stocking stuffers for a useful mini-gift. Shoppers swear by these "non-binding" socks that are "so soft and feel like walking on clouds." One shopper, who gave the socks to their mother who is in their mid-70s, shared that they "comfort, warm, and soothe" their mother's feet.

Cozy Earth

Buy It! Cozy Earth Plush Lounge Sock, $33.60 (orig. $48)

Grab a style that can keep you comfy in the house, or dress it up for the office or a day out. The Rib-Knit Bamboo Hoodie Dress takes the comfort of the jogger pants and bamboo hoodie and puts it into a fashionable option that can be paired with a belt and accessories for a casually chic look, or worn over joggers for lounging around the house. And who doesn't appreciate a dress with pockets?

Cozy Earth

Buy It! Cozy Earth Rib-Knit Bamboo Hoodie Dress, $115.50 (orig. $165)

There is never a reason not to add a cozy factor to your closet and home, and Cozy Earth's early Black Friday sale is an ideal starting point.

