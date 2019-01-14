8 Genius Products That’ll Keep You From Freezing Your Butt Off at Work

When it’s cold outside, the goal is to get warm and cozy ASAP once you reach your destination — but that often isn’t the case when you’re headed to the office.

The ideal office temperature may never be agreed upon, but that doesn’t mean you should shiver at your desk or through meetings. While we might not have the opportunity to get away and take tropical vacations during the winter like Cardi B or Chrissy Teigen and John Legend (um, jealous), we can at least try to feel like we’re somewhere hot and sunny.

If you find that your hands tend to get cold as you type away through the day, you might benefit from this adorable cocoon-like cat mouse pad heater (if cats aren’t your thing, try out the equally cute bee, panda, or ladybug!) or this super easy-to-use portable hand warmer that also doubles as a charging bank. And don’t worry about getting the rest of your body in on the warmth action — we found miracle products you can use anywhere, including your feet and shoulders!

Below, we’ve rounded up some easy-to-use and office-friendly products that’ll keep you warm, so you can finally enjoy sitting at your desk on a blustery day.

Amazon

Buy It! USB Power Heating Mouse Pad, $19.98; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Kupx Warm Desk Pad, $32.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Pure Enrichment PureRelief Deluxe Foot Warmer, $49.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Sunbeam Heated Wrap, $36.85; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Cozy Products Ergonomic Heated Foot Warmer, $36.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Electric Portable Hand Warmer, $27.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Pure Enrichment XL Heating Pad, $34.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Ultra Large Neck and Shoulder Heating Pad, $43.99; amazon.com