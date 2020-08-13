Coach’s Reusable Face Masks Are So Popular They’ve Already Sold Out, but You Can Still Get These 3 Styles
Hurry, before they’re gone again
Supermodel Kaia Gerber has walked in its runway shows, Jennifer Lopez, Michael B. Jordan, Selena Gomez, and more stars have been tapped for its campaigns, and if you’re a millennial, it’s more than likely that you grew up carrying one of its signature patterned handbags. So what brand are we talking about? Coach, of course.
Holding such an iconic place in the world of fashion, it comes as no surprise that Coach is loved by Hollywood A-listers, editors, and influencers alike. It’s also probably why the brand’s chic selection of face coverings has already sold out. Luckily, there are three adorable styles still available on backorder and slated to ship on August 14. So whether you’ve been anxiously hitting refresh on Coach’s website in hopes of a restock or you’re just discovering its ultra-cute face mask styles, we’re here to tell you that the time to add them to your shopping cart is now.
Shoppers, you have to act fast — the shark-adorned star-print face mask and T-rex camo styles are already gone (though the site says they’ll be back in stock this month). But, don’t fret because the three remaining styles — a yellow floral-print mask with a unicorn patch, a blue floral-print style with a T-rex, and an orange star-print mask with a unicorn — are equally as stylish. Made of 100 percent cotton with a built-in pocket to add a filter for extra protection, the Coach face masks are lightweight, breathable, and fashionable. They even come with adjustable ear straps for added comfort.
What’s also really cool about shopping the brand’s face masks is that for every mask purchased, Coach will be donating 100 percent of the net profits to Feeding America to help provide meals for communities across the country.
So if you’re looking to snag one of Coach’s fashionable face coverings and do good, then scroll down to scoop one up before they’re gone — again.
