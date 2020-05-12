Where to Buy Filters for CDC-Approved Cloth Face Masks

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

According to CDC guidelines released in April 2020, non-medical cloth face masks and coverings are now recommended as a best practice to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19. As a result, tons of brands have pivoted their resources to produce cloth face coverings for the general public.

To meet CDC guidelines, the face coverings should allow you to breathe without restriction, include multiple layers of fabric, fit snugly across the face, and be able to be secured with ties or ear loops. If the mask is branded as a reusable option, it should also be washable. Many retailers, like Los Angeles Apparel and Reformation, are now offering cotton face masks that include all of the above features.

But how do you know which face mask is best for protecting yourself and others? According to a study led by B. Scott Segal, MD, chair of anesthesiology at Wake Forest Baptist Health in North Carolina, the efficacy of homemade masks can vary substantially based on the material it’s constructed with. “Recall that the public health rationale for wearing a mask is to protect others from the wearer, not the other way around,” Dr. Segal tells PEOPLE. “We feel that if one is going to the trouble of making a mask, offering some protection to the wearer, like hospital grade masks do, makes sense.”

Now that so many retailers have stepped up to produce masks, there are tons of options available. They’re made with a range of different materials, and some masks even include pouches for a replaceable filter to be inserted. But with so many choices, it can be overwhelming to figure out which kind of mask you should go with. However, the general consensus among experts has been that, when it comes to reusable face masks, the more layers there are, the better.

Some research suggests that using a mask with a filter can help increase the protection it offers you and those around you. According to a study led by Yang Wang, Ph.D, assistant professor of Civil, Architectural and Environmental Engineering at the Missouri University of Science and Technology, filters in face masks offer the most protection, while a single layer of cotton will offer the least — but you should also ensure that the filters do not contain fiberglass.

“Based on our current tests, fabrics [alone] are not very efficient in stopping aerosols in a size range of 100 to 400 nanometers,” Wang tells PEOPLE. For reference, viral particles from the coronavirus have been found to be as small as 70 nanometers. “This is especially the case for single-layered fabrics. If no filters are available, people should use multiple layers of fabrics, while making sure that there is no leakage from the side of the mask.”

Similarly, Joel Burken, Ph.D., the chair of the department of civil, architectural and environment engineering at Missouri University of Science and Technology, said that “an efficient filter material that still allows airflow is the best option”. He adds that “a mask that is fitted well and [allows airflow to go] through the filter material is important so that the air we breathe does not bypass the filter.” N-95s filter out the most, but those need to be reserved for healthcare professionals and essential workers on the frontlines.

Instead, Burken says a PM2.5 filter — which many brands are now selling along with reusable cloth face masks — is a good option. It won’t be perfect, he says, but “any filter is still better than no filter” because it’ll catch more viral particles than a cotton mask alone.

If you decide to use a face mask with a filter, be sure to replace the filter after a week of use at most — preferably more often than that if you’re using it daily. Otherwise, the material can start to degrade and the filtration won’t be as effective.

Luckily, a number of brands that are producing face masks with pockets for filters, like Vida and Ministry of Supply, are also offering filter packs for purchase so you can easily stock up. Below, we’ve listed 4 places you can find filter packs online; they include a range of sizes and filter materials for you to choose from.

The situation is constantly changing and products are selling out quickly, so be sure to check back as we update this post with the latest information and as new filters become available.

Tech accessory brand Casetify is now selling reusable cloth masks and filters. These rectangular filters will fit into a range of masks, but they work best with the masks also offered by Casetify. Made with five layers of PM2.5 material — which is often used in masks made to block pollution and dust particles — they come in a pack of 10 for $10.

Accessory brand Vida is offering non-medical grade face masks for the general public in line with CDC guidelines, as well as insertable filters. The filters are made from six layers of PM2.5 material and are designed to “effectively block airborne contaminants,” according to Vida. A pack of five filters costs $12, and the brand recommends replacing the filter in your mask at least once every seven days.

You can find just about anything on Etsy these days, and now, that includes face mask filters. This pack from Etsy storefront JustSayingThankYou includes 10 disposable HEPA filters (like those often used in air purifiers), which Dr. Segal tells PEOPLE “performed very well” in tests for filtering out viral particles when paired with a cotton material. Each 10-pack costs $18 and will ship in one to two weeks.

This pack of filters from Ministry of Supply are custom-fit for the brand’s 3D-printed cloth masks, but they’ll also fit into any similar-sized reusable masks with a filter pocket. Ministry of Supplywas founded by two former Massachusetts Institute of Technology students, and tested the filters with Nelson Labs to ensure efficacy. According to the brand, the filters were found to provide “higher than 95% Bacterial Filtration Efficiency,” meaning they successfully stop most particles from getting in or out. A pack of 10 filters costs $20.

