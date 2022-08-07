Meghan Markle Tipped Off Oprah to This Latte Kit — Which You Can Get on Sale Right Now

It’s backed by more than 5,700 shoppers, too

By Lydia Mansel
Published on August 7, 2022 07:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Oprah's favorite Latte Kit Clevr Blends
Photo: Oprah/Instagram

Most of us may never get the chance to grab a cup of coffee with Oprah, but enjoying her favorite latte each morning gets us a little closer. Clevr Blends' Oat Milk Lattes — The Starter Kit, specifically — landed on the prestigious "Oprah's Favorite Things" list in 2021, where the media mogul revealed she drinks one of the sugar-free, dairy-free lattes every single day. While Oprah always has a few big-ticket items on her list, this choice is on the more affordable side — even more so now that it's now on sale.

Her neighbor, Meghan Markle, reportedly introduced her to the brand, and now Oprah — and more than 5,700 other shoppers — can't get enough. Made with "mind-clearing, mood-lifting ingredients," Clever Blends' Oat Milk Lattes are available in six different flavors: Matcha, Chai, Golden, Coffee, Rose Cocoa, and Sleeptime (a caffeine-free option).

The Starter Kit is perfect for those experiencing Clevr Blends for the first time; it comes with your choice of two 14-serving latte mixes, a rechargeable frother, and a perfectly portioned scoop. Typically, the kit retails for $79, but it's currently on sale for $59.25 with code SIPSMARTER.

clevr-the-starter-kit.jpg

Clevr The Start Kit
clevr

Buy It! Clevr Blends Starter Kit, $59.25; clevrblends.com

The directions are simple, too. For a hot latte, just add 3 tablespoons of the latte mix to 8 ounces of hot water, and froth or blend "until perfect microfoam appears." For the iced version, use 5 ounces of warm water with the mix, and pour over ice. According to one reviewer, no matter which way you make your latte, "it never disappoints."

In case you were curious about the cost per latte, we did the math for you. For just under $60, you'll be able to make 28 drinks, putting each one at $2.14. Compare that to a tall Matcha Tea Latte at Starbucks, which will cost you around $3.95 (plus tax). Along with the cost savings, you'll also get the added benefits of the Clevr Blends latte formula.

The Matcha, Chai, Golden, and Rose Cocoa flavors feature ingredients that help boost your mood and immunity, soothe stress and anxiety, enhance focus, and stop any crashes or jitters. Sleeptime, on the other hand, is made with ingredients that lead to relaxation, gentle drowsiness, and deep sleep.

Healthier than your regular latte, recommended by the Duchess of Sussex, and approved by Oprah? It doesn't get much better than that. Upgrade your morning routine with Clevr Blends' Latte Starter Kit while it's on sale now.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Related Articles
Milk Frother
We Tested 26 Milk Frothers and Our Winner Is Only $12
Clevr SuperLattes
The Latte Brand Loved by Meghan Markle and Oprah Restocked for the Holidays — This Discount Code Saves You 20%
Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier Hydration Powder Packets
Shoppers Love Liquid I.V. for Staying Hydrated Through Workouts, Heat Waves, and Hangovers — and It's on Sale
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
35 Last-Minute Deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale We Can't Believe Are Still in Stock
Oprah Prime Day
A Few of Oprah's Favorite Things You Can Get on Sale for Amazon Prime Day
Prime Day Amazon Outlet Deals
Amazon's Outlet Is Packed with Cheap Prime Day Deals for Up to 69% Off — Here's What to Shop
Best Coffee Makers with Grinders
These Coffee Machines With Grinders Brew the Freshest Cup Possible
Amazon Dropped a Mother’s Day Gift Guide
Amazon Dropped a Mother's Day Gift Guide with Ideas Under $25 — Here's What to Shop
Early Prime Day Kitchen Deals Roundup
Beat the Prime Day Rush with 19 Can't-Miss Kitchen Deals Amazon Already Dropped — Up to 56% Off
under $20 kitchen gadgets
20 Under-$20 Kitchen Gadgets That Will Transform Your Kitchen, According to Amazon Customers
coffee espresso makers
The Best Coffee & Espresso Machines for the Perfect Cup of Joe
People Food Awards
PEOPLE's Food Awards 2022: The 65 Best Supermarket Products of the Year
Amazon Tested Deals
The 36 Best Prime Day Deals on PEOPLE Tested Favorites
Competing Sales Tout
13 Deals on Fashion, Home, Beauty, and Tech That Aren't Happening at Amazon
25 Things You Can Get for $25
65 Things You Can Get for $25 or Less During Amazon Prime Day
Taco Bell x Milk
All the New Menu Items at Your Favorite Chain Restaurants and Fast Food Joints