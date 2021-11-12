This Optic Light Therapy Lamp Is a 'Miracle' for Improving Your Mood, and It's on Sale
Light therapy can be beneficial for a number of reasons like improving your mood, sleep quality, and easing symptoms of SAD (seasonal affective disorder), which is also known as seasonal depression. According to Mayo Clinic, light therapy lamps can even help with dementia, jet lag, and adjusting to a nighttime work schedule. These lamps use special light levels and hues that mimic natural outdoor light without harmful UV rays and can be used for up to 60 minutes at a time (depending on its intensity) while you do daily tasks.
The great thing about light therapy lamps is they're usually pretty compact which makes it easy to travel with, but the prices vary widely and can be anywhere from $25 to $400. Thankfully, we found one on Amazon that's on sale for just $39 when you apply Amazon's coupon and our exclusive discount code 10CIRCADIAN at checkout. But hurry, the sale only lasts until November 21.
The Circadian Optic Light Therapy Lamp has more than 1,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who claim it's the secret to battling seasonal depression and insomnia. The light is UV-free and offers three brightness settings that are great for a morning refresh, focusing at work, and improving your overall mood. The one-touch design is easy to use and features a sleek matte finish that won't disrupt any existing decor. Plus, the dot-free light can last up to 50,000 hours so you won't have to worry about changing the LED bulb for quite some time.
Buy It! Optic Light Therapy Lamp, $38.24 with coupon and code 10CIRCADIAN at checkout (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
One five-star reviewer claims that this light is a "miracle" while another noted that it's the best in its price range. "It's the only therapy light available that looks acceptable to leave out around your house," said the satisfied customer. "I use it for around 10 minutes in the morning while I'm getting ready and It does help me feel more awake and alert... This light comes with a helpful guide book explaining the different power settings and best times of day to use it."
Light therapy doesn't have to cost hundreds of dollars or be an eyesore in your home thanks to the Circadian Optics Light Therapy Lamp. If you order now, it can arrive in as little as two days, which means you can start improving your mood right away. As always, if you experience any negative side effects or have questions and concerns you should contact your doctor right away.
