10 Best-Selling Christmas Pajama Sets Under $30 That Will Arrive in Time for the Holidays

While many of your holiday traditions may look a little different this year, there’s one custom you don’t have to give up: Christmas pajamas. If you haven’t purchased a pair yet, don’t worry — Amazon has tons of Christmas pajama sets available for under $30 that will arrive in time for the holidays.

No matter how old you get, there’s nothing like the magic of coming downstairs on Christmas morning and spending time with family around the tree. That experience is obviously made better by a super comfy pair of festive pajamas, and we’ve got you covered with everything from a fleece-lined long-sleeve set to a short-sleeve shirt and shorts set that’s over half off.

Shop Best-Selling Christmas Pajamas Under $30:

Not only is this buffalo plaid ultra-soft pajama set an ideal Christmas morning outfit, but it’s also universal enough to wear beyond just December 25. The set comes with a red and black plaid crew neck sweatshirt and a matching pair of joggers. We’d even recommend wearing the pullover with a pair of leggings or the joggers with a solid-colored sweatshirt post-holiday season for cozy days at home.

Buy It! #Followme Buffalo Plaid Pajama Set, $29.99; amazon.com

If you prefer a more traditional pair of matching Christmas pajamas, check out this holiday-themed flannel set. The ensemble comes with a collared fleece long-sleeve top and matching fleece pants, both in a festive red, green, black, and white pattern.

“Love these amazing pajamas,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “The lining is very soft, comfortable, and warm. They are stylish enough that you can wear them around the house. I get lots of compliments on these pajamas and requests for me to add them to my friends’ Christmas lists.”

Buy It! #Followme Printed Flannel Button Front Pajama Pant Set, $29.99; amazon.com

If traditional red and green isn’t your thing, you can still get into the holiday spirit with these blue and white polar bear-themed pajamas. The set includes a white long-sleeve sweatshirt and blue jogger pants, each featuring a polar bear and Christmas lights design. Made from a cotton and polyester blend, these jammies are as comfortable as they are cute.

Buy It! Logene Long-Sleeve Sweatshirt and Pants Pajama Set, $26.99 (orig. $32.99); amazon.com

You still have time to place a holiday pajama order, but we wouldn’t recommend taking too long. Christmas will be here before we know it, and you’ll want a pair of festive PJs to welcome in the holiday. Shop under-$30 Christmas pajamas from Amazon now.