Chrissy Teigen Uses the Sleep Sack That Thousands of Parents Swear Helps Their Baby Sleep Through the Night

When Chrissy Teigen recently shared a sweet video of her newborn baby girl, the new mom of three was giving us valuable insight into what life is like for her and her family. As her 8-week-old daughter, Esti Maxine, was cooing on her mama's lap during the Instagram Story video, Teigen had the baby using a Dreamland Baby Weighted Sleep Sack.

These sleep sacks are designed to gently weigh little ones to help soothe them into relaxation, without restricting their movements, to help them fall asleep faster, and stay asleep longer. This is thanks to the brand's CoverCalm Technology, which evenly distributes weight across the baby's body. The super cozy sleep sack is made of breathable 100 percent cotton, and it is machine washable.



It's available in four sizes: small (0–6 months), medium (6–12 months), large (12–24 months), and extra large (24–36 months), and the brand has a size chart listed on its site that states the height requirement for each sleep sack size.

Baby Esti, who was born on January 13, and is the youngest of Teigen and husband John Legend's crew (the couple is also parents to Luna Simone, almost 7, and son Miles Theodore, 4½), complemented her Dreamland Baby sleep sack ensemble with a light printed onesie and a winning smile. And it's clear Teigen and her daughter aren't the only ones who seem to be fans of the brand.

The $89 weighted sleep sack, which feels like a "gentle hug," according to the brand, has received a 4.9-star average rating from more than 4,200 reviewers on Dreamland Baby. One first-time mom described it as a "life-saver for parents" and explained, "[My baby] sleeps 12 hours a night since 2 months of age, when I stopped waking him up during the night to feed… This is the best investment throughout my motherhood journey so far."

And many other parents are just as obsessed. "My baby was not a good sleeper… Nothing I did worked," wrote a five-star reviewer on Amazon. They explained that their baby would only nap for a few minutes at a time, and kept waking up. After searching "for anything that would help," they came across the sleep sack, and "the results were immediate." They continued, "This sleep slack has truly changed my life. Now, I just turn his sound machine on, zip him up in his sack, give [him] a kiss, and close the door! Worth every penny."

One no longer sleep-deprived mom raved about the sleep sack too, and shared, "My daughter struggled so much and hated being swaddled; this was a game-changer." Another satisfied parent wrote in their Amazon review that their child now won't sleep at night without being zipped into their sack. "This sleep sack is the best and totally worth the investment. It's just the right amount of weight so that your baby is soothed and relaxed but not confined," they wrote. "I've tried other sleep sacks and nothing compares to this one."

Perhaps one of the most compelling reviews came from an exhausted parent who declared, "Buy [it] if you want to regain sanity. First time sleeping in a year. I am a new woman."

If you and your little one are ready for some sleep-filled nights, check out the Dreamland Baby Weighted Sleep Sack now, and keep scrolling for more Dreamland baby products parents have said they swear by.

