Chloe and Halle Bailey's 10 Spring Essentials They Can't Live Without This Season

From VS Pink flared leggings to Diptyque candles

By
Alyssa Brascia is a commerce writer PEOPLE, covering beauty, fashion, home and lifestyle products. She has previously written commerce content for Dotdash Meredith brands such as InStyle, Shape, Southern Living and more during her time as the E-Commerce Editorial Apprentice while she was an undergraduate fashion student at Iowa State University. Her passions include fashion and beauty writing as well as makeup artistry and styling. You can find her on Instagram to follow along on her creative journey.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 14, 2023 08:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Chloe x Halle Spring Essentials Tout
Photo: People / Pamela Jew

If there's one thing that's true about Chloe and Halle Bailey, it's that this duo is nonstop — especially this spring.

Amid their solo successes, from Chloe's debut album "In Pieces" to Halle's highly anticipated debut as Ariel in Disney's live-action The Little Mermaid, the Bailey sisters' latest joint venture is a campaign with VS Pink celebrating originality. In it, they wear a spread of trendy activewear, tie-dye sweats, and of course, stylish bras.

"There are so many pieces that we absolutely love," Halle says of their Pink campaign collection. "But for me, I have really been into the bras." Added Chloe, "For me, I love the Pink leggings."

But comfy clothes aren't the only things getting them through this busy season. In an exclusive with PEOPLE, the Grown-ish alums shared the products they're relying on for spring. From the candles they light when they kick back at night to the skincare they use while traveling, here are the spring essentials that Chloe and Halle swear by.

Spring Essentials Inspired by Chloe and Halle

Pink Wear Everywhere Front-Close Push-Up Bra

Chloe x Halle Spring Essentials
Victoria's Secret

Buy It! Pink Wear Everywhere Front-Close Push-Up Bra, $17.99 (orig. $36.95); victoriassecret.com

The Pink Wear Everywhere Front-Close Push-Up Bra is the style Halle told us she's reaching for most often. The adjustable bra puts comfort at the forefront with its underwire cups, stretchy elastic band, and customizable style (you can clip the straps to get a racerback).

Pink Cotton Mid Rise Yoga Pants

Chloe x Halle Spring Essentials
Victoria's Secret

Buy It! Pink Cotton Mid Rise Yoga Pants, $25 (orig. $39.95); victoriassecret.com

Says Chloe of the flared Cotton Mid Rise Yoga Pants, "I can dress them up with some heels and a cute crop top [or] dress them down with some sneakers to get a good workout in." These yoga pants are the perfect way to channel Hailey Bieber's Pilates style for less, especially while they're on sale.

Pink Fluffy Robe

Chloe x Halle Spring Essentials
Victoria's Secret

Buy It! Pink Fluffy Robe, $49.95; victoriassecret.com

Robes are a favorite of the sisters, and this embroidered fluffy robe from Pink looks as if you'd be wrapping yourself in a cloud when putting it on. But don't underestimate the serenity of a silk-like robe, a style happens to be a favorite of Halle's. "I'm super into the satin robe," she says. "Have you seen the kimono look? I love that look." You can snag a silky robe that brings you Halle-level comfort with styles like the Victoria's Secret Lace Inset Robe and this budget-friendly satin kimono.

Diptyque Baies Candle

Chloe x Halle Spring Essentials
Saks Fifth Avenue

Buy It! Diptyque Baies Candle, $74; saksfiftheavenue.com

There's something to be said for a sweet, floral candle for spring. Halle calls out the Diptyque Baies Candle as a favorite, saying she's "obsessed" with its scent: a rosy base note dripped with hints of blackcurrant. "It's just so nice, so I can light [it] for days and just revel in it." You really can make one last, too — Diptyque candles can burn for up to 60 hours, making this luxury candle a worthwhile buy.

Nature Well Extra Virgin Coconut Oil Moisturizing Cream

Chloe x Halle Spring Essentials
Amazon

Buy It! Nature Well Extra Virgin Coconut Oil Moisturizing Cream, $12.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

"You can never go wrong with coconut oil, especially when you're on the road and you know your skin is going through all these different climates," says Chloe. Coconut oil has an abundance of hydration-locking antioxidants (namely vitamins C and E), so it's no wonder the "Have Mercy" singer calls it an "essential" in her toiletry bag. The highly reviewed Nature Well Extra Virgin Coconut Oil Moisturizing Cream is a popular version on Amazon that's suitable for all skin types — and it's 40 percent off as of this writing.

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer

Chloe x Halle Spring Essentials
Sephora

Buy It! Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer, $21; sephora.com

Chloe doesn't need a full face of makeup to feel on top of her game. "I could have a completely fresh face and just a liner and lip gloss, and then put some shades on and it looks like I'm all kept and done up," the 24-year-old says. Chloe told PEOPLE in November that she "never leaves the house" without the Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb, a lavish formula with microglitter that reflects in the sun and visibly plumps your lips. Layer this gloss on top of the internet-adored Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner for the full Chloe look.

Biossance Mini Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Firming Oil

Chloe x Halle Spring Essentials
Sephora

Buy It! Biossance Mini Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Firming Oil, $40; sephora.com

Halle's putting the emphasis on skincare this spring, using a rose facial oil with a rose-quartz roller (this one is less than $12 on Amazon) for lymphatic drainage massages. A similar oil you can add to your cart is the Biossance Mini Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Firming Oil, which Kate Hudson and Reese Witherspoon have both shared love for. The nourishing and firming formula incorporates vitamin C, squalane, and chios crystal oil to tighten the skin while locking in moisture.

Charmking Copper Compression Socks

Chloe x Halle Spring Essentials
Amazon

Buy It! Charmking Copper Compression Socks, $13.99; amazon.com

One of the sisters' travel mainstays has been compression socks, which help to reduce swelling when flying. "Some days we have to be camera-ready the second we land, and it always sucks to have that extra water weight," Chloe explains. "So compression socks help keep that down." Our shopping writer trusts the Charmking Copper Compression Socks, a knee-length style with a breathable nylon-blend material that comes in a three-pack.

Touchland Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer

Chloe x Halle Spring Essentials
Sephora

Buy It! Touchland Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer, $10; sephora.com

"Me and Chloe are kind of like clean freaks," Halle says with a laugh, adding that hand sanitizer and Lysol wipes are non-negotiable when the sisters hit the road. Celebs like Mindy Kaling are fans of the Touchland Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer, which is not only incredibly sophisticated (who wouldn't look fancy pulling this out of their purse?), but also super hydrating.

Olly Extra Strength Elderberry

Chloe x Halle Spring Essentials
Olly

Buy It! Olly Extra Strength Elderberry, $17.99; olly.com

Speaking of health, vitamins are of utmost importance to this celebrity duo. Halle shares that they take elderberry vitamins, which are known for their aid in battling colds and flus, "to strengthen our immune system[s]." You can grab the Olly Extra Strength Elderberry gummies for a similar vitamin, or explore the medicinal benefits of Ashwagandha gummies, another staple the sisters are fans of. The Nature Made Ashwagandha Gummies help with stress relief, an aspect that helps the duo "stay on top of health, 'cause traveling can be a lot."

