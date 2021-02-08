10 Valentine’s Day Gifts Under $10 from Amazon That You’ll Want Too

A sweet Valentine's Day gift doesn't have to cost you a ton, and these fun finds prove just that.
There are droves of thoughtful Valentine's Day gifts you can snag for $10 or less, including these Prime-eligible finds from Amazon that even last-minute shoppers can get in time for the holiday. Whether you're after a treat to satisfy a sweet tooth, something special and sentimental, or a goodie for your favorite furry friend, there's a present for everyone.
The man in your life is sure to appreciate a practical, but stylish new wallet that is slim enough to comfortably fit into pant and jacket pockets. And you simply can't go wrong with a big box of decadent chocolates (hello, Ferrero Rocher!) or an engraved that he can use to eat a bowl of cereal or stir milk into his daily cup of coffee.
If you're after a gift for your gal pals, encourage them to indulge in a little self-care with skincare goodies from Burt's Bees. Another fun idea: Give 'em a big bag of irresistible chocolate and peanut butter Reese's treats and throw on a rom-com to watch together for a festive ladies night-in.
There are hundreds of gift ideas at various price points in Amazon's Valentine's Day shop, but if you're after something for $10 or less, start with these finds below. And don't forget to sign up for a free 30-day trial of Prime if you want to get in on the retailer's fast and free shipping.
Buy It! Revlon Never Enough Lip Kit by Ashley Graham, $7.99 (orig. $9.69); amazon.com
Buy It! Casmonal Slim Pocket Wallet, $2.95; amazon.com
Buy It! Ferrero Rocher Hazelnut Milk Chocolate Candy Gift Set, $8.92; amazon.com
Buy It! Gulicx Rose Gold Stud Earrings, $5.80 with coupon (orig. $8.29); amazon.com
Buy It! I Love You Engraved Spoon Set, $9.99 (orig. $10.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Knock Knock What I Love About You Fill-In Book, $8.01 (orig. $11.80); amazon.com
Buy It! Reese's Miniature Peanut Butter Cups Party Pack, $8.98; amazon.com
Buy It! Valentine's Day Dog Bandana Set, $9.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Burt's Bees Essentials Gift Set, $9.98; amazon.com
Buy It! Hallmark Paper Wonder Pop Up Bouquet Card, $6.97; amazon.com
